Comedian Amy Schumer Changes Son's Name After HILARIOUS Mistake!

Amy Schumer introduces her son to the public with his new name, Gene David Fischer.

In the most recent episode of her podcast, "Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls 1 Keith," the new mom revealed that she and her husband Chris Fischer have decided to give their 11-month old son a new name. This was after they realized how his original name sounded.

Baby Name Gone Wrong

The couple welcomed their baby boy in May 2019 and named him Gene Attell Fischer. His second name "Attell" was in reference to his mom's friend and fellow comedian David Attell.

However, Amy and Chris decided to change their son's second name when they noticed that his name sounded a lot like the word "genital."

"So do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name is officially changed? It's now Gene David Fischer," Schumer revealed in her podcast.

She went on to explain why they decided to make the change just days before their son turns 1.

"It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we by accident named our son 'genital,'" Schumer shared.

It was Claudia O'Doherty, a long time friend of Amy Schumer, who pointed out the weird sound of the name to them. The actress said that it was her mom who made her realize how funny the child's name was.

"My mom was like, 'Amy's called her son 'genital.' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?'" O'Doherty said. Later on, she realized that her mom was right.

Furthermore, Schumer noted that their child's last name Fischer only made his name sound worse. Her son's name with the surname now sounds like a "genital Fischer."

However, their new choice for their child's second name hits two birds with one stone. Not only does it reference Attell's first name, but it also includes the middle name of Schumer's father -- Gordon David Schumer.

Much-Needed Family Time

While everyone is trying to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, Schumer and Fischer are trying their best to keep their baby Gene busy at home.

Last week, the mom of one shared a short clip of Gene sitting with her husband looking so adorable. His parents were trying to show their son his first movie.

What's their film of choice for this milestone? The 2009 family film "Fantastic Mr. Fox" by director Wes Anderson was the lucky film of choice. It stars the lead voice talents of George Clooney and Meryl Streep.

The family is enjoying their much-needed bonding time together. Along with learning to walk, playing dress-up, and tumbling around the house, Gene was also able to visit his grandfather along with his mom Amy Schumer while maintaining proper social distancing protocols.

Their visit to Amy's dad was a rather memorable one, as the Schumer patriarch is suffering from multiple sclerosis. The two were seen holding up the sign that says "Hi Grandpa! We love you!" as he was looking at them from his window.

With his new name, Gene David Fischer could now walk with his head held high knowing people would not be able to mock him for his name. After all, he was named after two significant men in his mom's life.

