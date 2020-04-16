Prince Harry, Meghan Markle May Take Baby Archie Back to UK After His First Birthday!

Baby Archie and Queen Elizabeth may reunite a few days after the lockdown in the UK is lifted. This, if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans after Baby Archie's 1st birthday push through and if, of course, it is already safe to travel into the country.

Hollywood Life was able to gather exclusive information on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be celebrating their first born's first birthday in May. Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor will be spending that important day as an Angeleno, just like Markle when she grew up.

Megxit happened at the end of March, wherein Baby Archie's parents officially stepped down as senior working members of the British Royal Family. The whole family moved from UK to Canada days before Megxit, but eventually moved to Markle's hometown, Los Angeles.

Because of the pandemic, however, all plans about Baby Archie's first birthday - which naturally should have been epic and grand, have to be canceled and changed. Due to the coronavirus lockdown imposed by different countries across the world, all talks of being near other people and partying are put into a halt.

In California, in particular, the lockdown went into effect on March 19. Instead of the supposedly big party on Baby Archie's first birthday, there will now be a party for three only on May 6 - Archie and his parents. This is, of course, well and good, if not a tad bittersweet.

"Meghan and Harry will celebrate Archie's first birthday as a family. Right now, their priority is keeping Archie safe and healthy and doing what they can to help out during this worldwide crisis," a source shared to Hollywood Life.

It's a bit sad to think about how different this is compared to the original plan. Not because it is smaller and not grand, but because the original plan was to have something done in the presence of Archie's whole family, at least on his father's side, and the godparents.

According to Daily Mail UK however, the original party will even include A-list celebrities.

"Before it became clear how serious this [pandemic] was, they were planning to be in the UK in May, and the idea was to do something with Archie's cousins and grandparents and godparents all together there. But things have obviously changed, and everything has been postponed," the insider explained to Hollywood Life further.

If this is saddening for Queen Elizabeth, which is understandable, she should certainly not fret. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first plan once the lockdown is lifted is for baby Archie to reunite with his family in the UK.

Yey for the Queen and the other royal family members who are surely missing the baby.

At the moment, the Duke and Duchess o Sussex are doing everything to make things safe for Archie and, at the same time, better for people affected by the pandemic - which is technically everyone. They're devastated by what is happening right now in the world and want to help however they can," our source explained.

The two have a new charity foundation set up, called the Archewell Foundation, so it is highly likely that all their help would be coursed through this. A recent report, however, revealed that the two shocked a charity organization by personally helping out in delivering food in Los Angeles, after finding out charities are short in staff.

