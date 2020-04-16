Ivanka Trump Compared To Marie Antoinette: 'Such a Spoiled Brat!'

Ivanka Trump sent the Twitter users abuzz when she defined stay-at-home orders and opted to travel 200 miles to her vacation home. How dare she, voters in Twitter say.

Despite being one of those who put in some pleas for the public to isolate and practice social distancing by staying home, Ivanka Trump herself took her own family to NJ for Passover. Outraged Twitter users compared her to Marie Antoinette for her actions.

President Donald Trump's daughter herself was one of the White House's most supportive and most vocal about the need to practice social distancing, but she certainly made a questionable move by not practicing what she loudly preaches.

The senior advisor to the President recently urged Americans to follow federal guidelines set for the flattening the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic. "Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so," Ivanka had said. "Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread."

But Passover came, and instead of staying home, the American businesswoman and author and her husband Jared Kushner decided they are entitled to travel 200 miles away from their residence in Washington DC. They celebrated the day at a Trump property located at Bedminster, New Jersey.

New Jersey is, in fact, one of the hardest hit in the United States in relation to the coronavirus. Even Governor Phil Murphy called on his constituents with vacation homes to just stay put so that the deadly virus can stop spreading.

A White House press officer had confirmed with The New York Times that the first daughter's family celebrated Passover in private with her family, anyway. This implies that she would not be spreading the virus, but who could really say? The officer also described the property as a "closed-down facility considered to be a family home." The family was also defended for not using a commercial plane to New Jersey.

Jared already returned to DC so he could continue the government's work to fight the virus, but Ivanka remains in New Jersey with the three kids, Arabella, 8, Joseph, 6, and Theodore, 4.

Voters do not care about the logistics nor details of Ivanka's decision to travel when she called for people to stay in their homes. Passover? They do not care. Did not fly commercial? So what. Closed down facility? Still hypocritical!

On Twitter, the bashing gets personal, not just by the general public but known Entertainment and other industry figures. They were called spoilt brats and described as having big Marie Antoinette energy. Some people called out Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for thinking they are above the coronavirus rules.



So no, I don't feel great about Ivanka breaking the rules for non-essential travel. Last weekend I watched my own mother's funeral on Zoom.So no, I don't feel great about Ivanka breaking the rules for non-essential travel. https://t.co/moDNLs5zde April 16, 2020

Some worried for their Secret Service agents and their families for travelling with Ivanka.

How many Secret Service agents and families did they unnecessarily place in danger. Did the Trumps charge them for hotel rooms at the closed golf course? — Wouter van der Horst (@DerWouter) April 16, 2020

This is not the first time that Ivanka Trump received flak in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. She recently posted a video of her children washing her hands and captioned it with a reminder to wash their hands. Eagled-eye followers slammed her for posting a video with the kids using very, very expensive hand soap, while the public is suffering from a loss in livelihood and dealing with anxiety about their uncertain future.

Weirdly, Ivanka just ignored all the bashing and showed that no matter what, SHE IS WORKING. She tweeted: "COVID-19 is costing millions of Americans their jobs every week, devastating families and communities. We've been fighting to increase funding for the Paycheck Protection Program so small businesses can stay afloat and keep their workers employed." Naturally, her followers reacted negatively - told her to shut up and accused her of contributing to the problem by travelling.

You just took a non-essential trip to your dad's golf course. Shut the fuck up. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) April 16, 2020





