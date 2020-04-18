Royal Copycat: Prince William, Kate Middleton Imitate Meghan Markle For A Cause

Before officially stepping down as a senior member of the royal family, Meghan Markle already made a big post-royal move by signing up a Disney voiceover deal. The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex narrated Disney Plus's featured documentary film called "Elephants."

While it looks like Meghan could earn a fortune from the voiceover project, the Duchess did a philanthropic act by donating her entire talent fee to a conservation charity called Elephants Without Borders.

Due to the success of Meghan's voiceover gig for her publicity, it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge copied her move and also recorded a voiceover for a good cause.

On Thursday, Public Health England's "Every Mind Matters" released a teaser clip for a special film aiming to promote mental health support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William and Kate Middleton recorded the voiceover for the teaser and the film itself, which will air on the United Kingdom's national television on Monday (April 20).

In the 49-second clip, Kate and William told the public that "we're in this together" as they sympathize with those people feeling anxious being stuck at home during the lockdown.

The video started with images of empty streets, showing the current situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Then it went on showing how the public is cheering the medical health workers risking their lives to save other people.

"All over the country, people are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives. It's not always easy. We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones, or get anxious," Prince William said.

Kate then took over and said: "So now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters. There are things we can all do to look after our mental wellbeing at this time."

The royal couple is promoting how the program, in coordination with the National Health Service, will help each individual take extra care of their mental health during these challenging times.

"Every Mind Matters can help get you started with your NHS online plan. Showing you simple steps to help deal with stress, boost your mood and feel on top of things," Prince William continued.

"Search Every Mind Matters to get your action plan today," Kate added.

The teaser clip ended with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge saying: "We're in this together."

William and Kate have been a solid advocate for better mental health, so it is no wonder why they agreed to do this voiceover project to help boost the morale of the people of the U.K.

The campaign came after a recent survey showed that 84 percent of the respondents' worries about the effect of the global pandemic on their lives.

It encourages people to enroll in a special COVID-19 mind plan and other support materials for mental wellbeing issues like anxiety, stress, low mood and sleeping troubles.

Aside from Prince William and Kate Middleton, other famous personalities also joined the "Every Mind Matters" campaign, including "Bake Off" winner Nadiya Hussain, England footballer Jesse Lingard, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

