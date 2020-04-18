Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Can EARN Massive If They Take Advantage of This!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can still earn well in the future after the COVID-19 crisis is over. Despite the allegations that the two can soon become broke, needing to be bailed out by the royal family, a brand consultant says otherwise.

According to Eleanor O'Leary of the Better Brand Consultant, there are a lot of huge commercial opportunities that will open up for the two because they have a global following.

All they have to do is to trust the loyalty of their global fans. O'Leary does not think the opportunities will just be limited to their new charitable platform. Hollywood? Check! Speaking engagements? Check!

Speaking with Express UK, "Meghan and Harry are in a unique position where they have a loyal, global following that spans generations, a personal tale of triumph, and a reputation for having 'good causes' at the heart of what they stand for."

She said they could not be more wanted and relevant right now, contrary to the reports otherwise. Both have leadership experiences and skills and both are high profile. They can be the symbols of a "more conscious era of doing business," so she is sure that there will be a huge commercial opportunity for various lucrative engagements, such as "personal appearances, speaking opportunities or 'exclusives' with a handful of carefully chosen media outlets."

Asked if she knows what the two can possibly do next, she explained that it is hard to pinpoint what exactly. Meghan Markle has the opportunity to "grace the silver screen" while the Duke has the ability to create his own enterprise. Whether or not they would do it remains the question. If not on these avenues, the expert believes that they both can enter the media and publishing industry instead so that they can retrieve the voice they lost.

At present, they just want to help.

While everything is unclear right now, she is sure that anything they will both do from now on will be "carefully analyzed" first.

What they will be careful about next is who they will be associating with - regardless of individuals or organizations. Those who will not align with their "progressive values" will not be associated with. They are aware that all their moves, including side hustles will be scrutinized so they have to be careful.

For now, the reports had been passive aggressive about the couple. According to Mail Online, now that they are not working yet as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc, the two are cavorting like a "rom-com" couple. This, despite the fact that the their recent sightings were of them just delivering charity packages around LA.

According to one body language expert, Judi James, how the two move makes it seem as if Markle is "a beautiful actress with her undercover prince," Harry.

On both occasions that they were out, they were dressed in casual clothing. According to sources, apart from delivering the goods, Meghan Markle really wants to tour Harry around too, to see the city through the "eyes of philanthropy."

The expert claims that how Markle dressed now showed that there was a relief within her, to be who she is once more.

READ MORE: Royal Disgrace: 'Weak' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Slammed For 'Pathetic, Ugly Move'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles