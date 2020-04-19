Queen Elizabeth II Depends On ONE Unexpected Thing To Stay Well During Covid-19 Lockdown

Two days before Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 94th birthday, the royal household has posted a few photos of the Queen to mark National Pet Month in the UK, and to acknowledge how pets help people during the coronavirus lockdown and in this time of crisis.

The post on Twitter said, "Today we are marking National Pet Month. The nation's pets have kept us company during the lockdown and have joined our daily walks!"

While the people rely on Queen Elizabeth II for hope and well-wishes, the Queen's daily activity to keep her spirits up involves being with her pet corgis and walking with them.

On her 18th birthday, Princess Elizabeth was given her very own Corgi named Susan, and has owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis since. pic.twitter.com/8p5Z43hk5L — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2020

It is known that Queen Elizabeth II really loves her corgis.

She first had them when she was 18th. The very first corgi she owned was named Susan, and since then, she has owned more than 30 more corgis throughout her reign.

Her two royal corgis today, Candy and Vulcan, are no doubt keeping the Queen company during the lockdown and for her 94th birthday.

Animal Lover

She is a well-known animal lover, but her royal zoo doesn't stop at dogs.

Back when she was on a state visit to Brazil in 1968, Queen Elizabeth II became an owner of two sloths.

The slots never made it back to the palace, however, but were instead donated to the London Zoo, along with other exotic animals that were given to the Queen by world leaders.

In the past, she was given a bull elephant, jaguars, beavers all from Canada. But animals in the waters around the UK like dolphins, whales, and sturgeons are all owned by the Queen.

If they are captured within three miles of UK shores or wash ashore, they may be claimed on behalf of the crown.

Queen Elizabeth II is also a horsewoman, owning a Shetland named Peggy that was given to her by her grandfather King George V when she was only three years old.

Since then, the Queen has around 30 horses in training for different events.

Queen's Speech

A couple of weeks ago, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and her hope that people will take pride in how they have responded to the crisis.

In her rare broadcast that Sunday night, the 93-year-old's short speech was meant to lift the nation's spirits, saying, "I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time."

"I hope in the years to come; everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge," speaking of the disruption in the life of the country, the confusion that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many and massive changes to the lives of people.

"Those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humored resolve and fellow-feeling, still characterize this country."

Cancelled Celebrations

And for the first time in 68 years, the head of the monarchy will not be marking her birthday with the traditional gun salute because it wouldn't be appropriate while the country battles a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Ceremonial gun salutes, in which blank rounds are fired from various locations across London, are typically used by the royal family to mark special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries.

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday is on April 21.

She was specific that no special measures will be put in place to allow gun salutes or any celebration.

As per ITV reporter Chris Ship, "We will not be marking Her Majesty's birthday in any special way this year due to the #coronavirus crisis."

