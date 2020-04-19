Tom Hanks Revelation: 'Cast Away' Star Shares TRUTH About COVID-19 Battle

After his recovery from the dreaded coronavirus, two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks opened up about his experience battling the diseas and living in isolation with his wife Rita Wilson.

In his recent interview with the National Defense Radio Show, the "Cast Away" star revealed that "Rita went through a tougher time" compared to him.

Tom Hanks Details Wife's Ordeal

"She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. I had some bad body aches and was very fatigued, and that's how the COVID-19 went through us," Hanks shared about his wife's struggle with the deadly and infectious disease.

The 63-year-old actor also mentioned that his wife was "so nauseous" and fragile that she needed to "crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities."

On Early Detection

Hanks and Wilson announced that they have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the second week of March while in Australia. They were initially quarantined for three days.

"It was relatively early in Australia's response to the coronavirus, and they wanted us to not give it to anyone else. That's why we were in lockdown," Tom explained.

As much as possible, the "Forrest Gump" star wanted to do his daily activities -- staying fit while undergoing treatment. However, he admitted that he did not have the stamina to finish his exercise and "was wiped" 12 minutes into a 30-minute set."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), patients with mild to moderate symptoms may experience body aches, sore throat, headache and fever, as well as a respiratory illness.

Rita Wilson Reveals "Extreme" Side Effects Of Chloroquine

Before Tom Hanks' revelation, Rita detailed the "extreme" side effects of the controversial coronavirus drug called chloroquine in her first post-coronavirus interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

"I was very tired. I felt extremely achy," Rita shared. "Uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched and then the fever started. Chills like I've never had before. Looking back, I realize I was also losing my sense of taste and smell which I didn't realize at the time."

Moreover, the actress and mom-of-two also warned the public to be "very considerate about this drug" since WHO claimed that there is still no solid evidence that chloroquine can be utilized for coronavirus treatment.

US President Trump Promotes Chloroquine

The said controversial drug gained popularity after U.S. President Donald Trump promoted the anti-malarial drug as a cure to COVID-19.

Trump even described it as "one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine" which has shown "very, very encouraging results."

Although the said drug is highly promising, infectious disease experts and scientists believe that Trump's claims may be premature as it needs further tests to determine whether the drugs are truly effective in combating coronavirus.

While experts in the medical field seek a solution to fight COVID-19, European countries and the USA grapple to contain the increasing number of positive cases and fatalities across the nation.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles