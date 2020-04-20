Royal Paranoia: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Officially BLOCKED Tabloids and Paparazzi?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not hiding their dislike of the media, especially UK tabloids. Not only did they severe ties with four tabloids, they are reportedly hiding in a mansion where no paparazzi can ever set foot.

One of the reasons why Megxit happened is because they felt over-scrutinized and judged as a result, as revealed by the documentary they did in the past. This was when they were still in their senior roles in the royal palace.

The hate even ended up in an ongoing lawsuit against one of the tabloids.Markle had sue the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private and confidential letter she wrote her father Thomas Markle.

However, now that they are in America, the two are still relentless in pursuing their freedom away from the press. They officially banned 4 UK tabloids from ever covering them, or at least with their expressed consent. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrote to these publications and told them that from now on, they would be practicing a zero engagement policy when it comes to them.

The four are the tabloids that provide news about them every day (if not more than once a day!), which are Daily Mail, the Sun, the Mirror, and the Express. Allegedly, the tabloids report nothing but lies about them or distorted facts, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer tolerate it from now on.

In the letter, the couple asserted that they do believe that free press plays a valuable role as a "cornerstone to any democracy." However, as they have spoken about in the past, there is "a real human cost" to the activities being carried out by these publications in the process of them earning.

"It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print-even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded," the letter reads.

It remains to be seen though how the four will continue to publish news about the two or whether this new policy would even affect how they reveal "inside" information about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

NEW: In a Sunday night letter, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have written to editors of the four major British tabloids - The Sun, Daily Express, Daily Mirror and Daily Mail - promising never to work with them again, barring all access into the future. The letter in full: pic.twitter.com/V4CWc8jKu5 April 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the so-called media paranoia continues.

Another rumor circulating is that the two may be renting a $10 million mansion located in a gated community. The price is reportedly just right because the house is offering them security and protection against the media. In other words, the rented home is paparazzi proof.

They can swim in the pool, work out at the gym, and walk around for fresh air in their landscaped gardens without worrying about who's watching them and trying to catch them in something.

A source reportedly told The Sun that a more permanent decision of buying a residence is not yet being made because of the present uncertainties. This is why the two just made sure that their rental would have everything they need. "The market is dive-bombing at the moment, so a permanent move seems some time away. So they have tried to make life as comfortable as possible in their rented house, and have found a wonderful complex away from prying eyes...It is accessible through two guarded checkpoints, and prides itself on being 'paparazzi-proof.'"

The place is reportedly near a few A-list stars and celebs, such as Elton John. If they could not leave yet for a few months more, the source claimed that they made sure they would be happy and very comfortable in this rented place.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Makes 'Dangerous' Faux Pas, Expert Says

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles