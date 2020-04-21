Piers Morgan FURIOUS, Blasts Prince Harry Over Controversial COVID-19 Remarks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ultimate critic from the British media is once again back on his favorite thing to do, slam the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regardless if they are in or outside the royal family.

On Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain, the 55-year-old broadcaster and her co-host Susanna Reid discussed the headlines together with other journalists. One of the topics at hand is the news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive letter to four major news outlets in the United Kingdom.

In the letter, the 35-year-old Duke and 38-year-old former "Suits" actress said that they are officially cutting all contacts with British tabloids, particulary The Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, and Daily Express.

The ex-royals said that they would no longer respond to journalists from the said news outlets as they do not want to "offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion."

Additionally, Meghan and Harry's legal battle with the Daily Mail will move on this week as the High Court will conduct a remote hearing about the case.

What Is Harry's Contribution?

Things escalated quickly when the panel of broadcasters discussed Prince Harry's recent statement in an interview as if saying that the media is exaggerating the reports about the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the "Declassified" podcast, Harry said that the COVID-19 crisis is better than what the media is portraying it to be.

"Certainly when you're in isolation, it can be very worrying when you're sitting there, and the only information you're getting is from certain news channels," Prince Harry said.

"But then if you're out and about and you're on the right platforms, you can really sense this human spirit coming to the forefront.".

Reacting to this recent statement, Piers Morgan blasted the Duke and said that if he is given a chance to talk to Harry, he will remind him that the world is at war with the killer virus.

"And what was Harry's contribution to this debate other than making it all about him again? It was actually to do this in a podcast to claim that we are all exaggerating this war," Piers said.

He then held a newspaper article showing the photos of health workers who died while working on the front lines fighting the coronavirus. Piers said that the British media is only showing the reality of what is happening to the current health crisis.

The veteran broadcaster once again said that he is so done with Meghan and Harry and does not want to hear anything about the couple anymore.

"I don't want to hear from these two if they want to announce a new war with the media. Shut up, seriously," Piers said.

It could be recalled that just last month, before Meghan and Harry's royal exit becomes official, Piers also said that he is so done with the couple and would not talk about them until the pandemic is over.

Piers added that he does not care about Meghan and Harry's Hollywood venture, as he is instead focused on the British royal family who is doing their duties in times of crisis.

