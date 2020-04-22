Botched Face! Kylie Jenner Accused Of Altering Her Face With FILLERS!

Kylie Jenner is facing criticism after debuting a dramatic new look on social media.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the youngest self-made billionaire looks entirely different. Bashers even accused her of plumping her face with fillers.

In her recent Instagram post, the 22-year-old beauty mogul was seen donning a long blonde hair while wearing a white bathrobe as she was holding her two-year-old daughter on her lap.

Kylie was smiling with her eyes closed as she snuggled Stormi while inside their own glam room.

Did Kylie Modify Her Face With Fillers Again?

The photo sparked a debate over her IG comments on whether Kylie has undergone beauty enhancement.

One IG user commented: "She looks like a grandma with fillers."

Another one pointed out that Kylie looked way much older than her actual age. "She looks like 55 years old... and she's so young."

Meanwhile, another user wrote: "Stop with the fillers, you can't even smile normally #21YearsOld."

Another basher even compared the beauty mogul to American socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, who had extensive cosmetic surgery resulting in a catlike appearance.

"What's happened to your face? You are morphing into the Catwoman (Jocelyn Wildenstein)," the said commenter wrote.

More Than Just Face Fillers

In 2015, Kylie confessed that she used fillers to plump up her lips but insisted she had it removed.

"I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do," she mentioned in one of the episodes of their reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

The beauty mogul revealed that she felt the need to enhance her lips because it is what sets her apart from her siblings.

However, the public has noticed a huge transformation on Kylie over the years, and people believe she has gone totally overboard with plastic surgery.

With this, she insisted that she never went under the knife to alter her face or body.

In her previous interview with Paper Magazine for their February 2019 cover story, Kylie admitted that she's too scared to "reconstruct" her features.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I'm terrified! I would never," the billionaire reality star added.

However, she did mention changing her appearance through good hair, makeup and a few fillers.

Kardashian Members Who Had Plastic Surgery

Like Kylie, other members of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan have also revealed that they sought professional help for enhancing their looks. However, not to the extend of a surgery.

Khloe Kardashian has come clean about using fillers in the past but denied getting a breast augmentation.

"You guys, bras like this make me want to get my boobs done because of this cleavage," she mentioned on her IG story in March 2019.

Kim Kardashian-West, on the other hand, has also been vocal about fillers but denied undergoing surgery to lose all the baby weight after giving birth with North West.

The KKW founder took to Twitter to address speculations about her post-baby body.

"I am very frustrated today seeing reports that I got surgery to lose my baby weight! This is FALSE," she wrote.

Kim K also mentioned that she had to train herself "to eat right & healthy."

"I worked out so hard & this was such a challenge for me but I did it!!! I'm so proud of my accomplishment & NO ONE will take this away from me with fake reports!" she added.

