Britney Spears Turns Heads, Shows Off Ripped Abs In Dance Video [WATCH]

Britney Spears proved that she is still the pop princess, as she showed off her singing prowess while flaunting her ripped abs and athletic legs in a dance video.

The Grammy Award winner gave her 24 million followers a glimpse of her life during quarantine.

She actively uses her social media platform to share workout videos and motivational messages amid the ongoing pandemic.

Britney Spears Lip-Synching To George Michael's "Faith"

In her now-deleted Instagram post, Spears entertained her fans as she lip-synched to George Michael's 1987 track "Faith."

Spears was seen holding a TV remote as her make-shift microphone while she danced and twirled around, flipping her long blonde hair as she moved back and forth her living room.

"Yes folks you end up doing karaoke by yourself when you're that bored .... singing to George Michael !!!!!" she mentioned in her video while wearing a hot pink sports bra and skimpy shorts, exposing her killer toned abs.

"It's what you do after watching Ghost for the fifth time while eating a creamsicle on the couch," she added.

Moreover, the "Gimme More" artist advised her fans to keep safe and stay indoors before reminding them to have fun.

"It's called just being yourself and that's really all we can be !!!! Play on, drive safe, wash your hands, wear your mask .... and take care of your body!!!!" Spears added.

It's Britney, B***!

Aside from this, the pop icon posted another IG clip, and this time, it's a fitness-inspired video.

In her recent Instagram post, the 38-year-old multi-talented artist wore a neon green racerback sports bra and tiny gym shorts and topped off the look with a black choker necklace.

The "Baby One More Time" hitmaker showed off her dance workout routine with a couple of hair flips and multiple spins inside of her living room.

In her caption, she mentioned how "bored" she is at home, so she has been "dancing a lot despite her foot injury.

"I have been dancing a lot .... still with a little precaution as my foot continues to heal .... but I like to dance .... not by what the movement looks like but how my body FEELS .... and dance is one of the most sacred languages of the body !!!!! It's so beautiful," Spears exclaimed.

Ooopppsss! She Did It Again

It was previously reported that the pop princess broke her foot as she danced to the Kings of Leon song "Sex on Fire," which she even caught on cam and posted on her social media.

Her Iranian boyfriend Sam Asghari took to Instagram and revealed that Britney injured her metatarsal bone. He then wished her a speedy recovery as he shared a pic of the pop icon wearing a cast.

The 38-year-old music icon met her much younger beau on the set of her 2016 music video "Slumber Party," where Asghari played as her love interest.

Since then, the pair were often spotted doing errands together. They made their relationship Insta official in 2017, when Britney posted a photo of them with the caption "My baby's birthday."

