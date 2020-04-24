Meghan Markle openly showed a disrespectful attitude toward Queen Elizabeth II that even Prince Charles saw it.

In 2019, Prince Charles and the core members of the royal family celebrated the 50th anniversary of the heir to the throne's investiture as the Prince of Wales.

Queen Elizabeth II handed down the title when Prince Charles was only nine years old in 1958, but the formal inauguration happened a decade later, in July 1969, at Caernarfon Castle in North Wales.

As part of the celebration, Her Majesty hosted a reception for her eldest son at the Buckingham Palace which was attended by Princess Anne, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prime Minister Theresa May also attended the special event to honor Prince Charles' contribution to Wales over the past decades.

However, Meghan took the spotlight from the Prince of Wales and even failed to pay respect to the Queen.

In the official investiture video posted on The Royal Family Channel on Youtube, the three-minute and 45-second long clip earned heavy criticisms after the Duchess of Sussex refused to stand back before the Queen.

The handlers during the event looked like they were always running just to stop Meghan from entering the room in front of Queen Elizabeth II.

At the 2:07 mark of the video, the Prince of Wales can barely be heard telling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to "stand back" as Her Majesty entered the room. The two then slowed down even more after Prince William allegedly uttered: "senior royals only".

"You will notice Charles enter the room ahead of the Queen, Kate is in front of Will. Sussexes lead group out of the room," the Twitter page Gert's Royal said in a tweet. "As I said last week the idea that the senior Royal always needs to enter/leave first for informal events is a thing of the past."

In addition, Marlene Koenig, royal historian and founder of the Royal Musings blog, told BAZAAR that such order of precedence is only applicable in other festivities, unlike the investiture celebration where Meghan and Prince Harry still managed to enter the room even though they were not "needed".

Royal Watchers SLAMMED The Sussexes

Because of the embarrassing moment which almost got into Prince Charles' nerves, a lot of royal watchers shared their sentiments. They blurted out their annoyance toward the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, most especially to Meghan.

One Youtube user tried to remind the Duchess that she was nobody by commenting, "She tought she was going to walk into that room in front of the Queen. Why were they standing at the door in the first place, it makes it look like Harry and Meghan are running the event and greeting guests."

The same user went on and firmly described how Meghan remained a nobody before and after she married Prince Harry.

"How embarrassing. I'm getting secondhand embarrassment just watching Prince Charles tell them to stand back. Like Harry Doesn't know the protocol," another one wrote.

