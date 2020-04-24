Prince William Reveals TRUE Reason Why He Doesn't Want To Watch 'Tiger King'

Everyone knows him as Princess Diana and Prince Charles' eldest son, the second in line to the British throne, Kate Middleton's husband, and the Duke of Cambridge, who is very serious with his job. But on a very rare moment, Prince William got candid and revealed why he would not jump on the bandwagon of watching the hit Netflix docu-series, "Tiger King."

On Wednesday (April 22), the 37-year-old Prince took some time off from his royal duties to join iconic British comedian Stephen Fry for a wholesome skit to kick off BBC's "The Big Night In" charity special.

In the five-minute teaser clip, Prince William showed off his humorous side and threw a banter of jokes with the 62-year-old comedian -- who is playing his TV character Lord Melchett, the head of the royal household.

William and Stephen seemed to be in a private discussion using the video calling app, Zoom, of course, to practice isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. At first, they exchanged some small talk, catching up on each other's isolation activities and talking about their grandfathers.

Prince William also revealed how he is struggling with homeschooling his kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- and describe the experience as a "nightmare."

Before ending the Zoom call, the Duke asked Stephen some recommendations on what to watch on TV. Because just like the rest of us, Prince William is also quarantined at home and looks like he has a lot of time to binge-watch movies and TV series.

But when Stephen suggested about the Netflix hit documentary series "Tiger King," Prince William had the most hilarious response.

"They told me 'Tiger King' is rather good," Stephen said, to which William replied: "Yes, I tend to avoid shows about royalty."

"Tiger King" is the viral documentary on Netflix featuring the misadventures of the Oklahoma zoo owner Joe Exotic, who later on turned to be a convicted criminal. To say that the show took the viewer's quarantine time by storm is an understatement, as it gained a massive 64 million viewers on the streaming giant.

No matter good it is, however, Prince William hits pass on it, thinking the show is about royals!

But wait, there's more. The forever serious and business as usual Prince William also joked about not wearing pants during the Zoom call.

"Let me just see if I can find my socks and my shoes," William quipped before looking down south and added: "And my trousers."

Aside from William's wholesome dad jokes, the teaser clip also showed the entire Cambridge family stepping outside their doorway to clap for the National Health Service workers in England.

Moreover, the video featured a compilation of clips showing the people of the United Kingdom honoring the health workers risking their lives to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

