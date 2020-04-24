Reckless Royal? Queen Elizabeth II Thinks Prince Harry Is Like The 'Prodigal Son'

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle rocked the royal family to its core by dropping the bombshell announcement othat they were stepping down as senior royals. According to reports, the rest of the royal family were "blindsided" by the Sussexes decision, especially Queen Elizabeth II.

But after summoning her grandson for a crisis meeting and discussing the arrangement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit, the 94-year-old monarch still expressed her support for their decision to lead a private and independent life.

In a statement, Queen Elizabeth II expressed that she and the royal family were saddened with Meghan and Harry's decision to quit as senior royals, but she said that the couple and their 11-month-old son Archie would remain valuable members of the family.

Now roughly a month after Meghan and Harry's official exit, a royal expert believes that the Queen sees Harry as a "prodigal son" who will eventually come back running home to her.

Speaking to Sky News, Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward said that she thinks Queen Elizabeth will welcome Harry with open arms in case he decided to come back home.

Seward claimed that the Queen's religious beliefs will play a huge role in her relationship with her grandson.

"The one thing that has really carried the Queen through her long life is her Christianity and her deep religious beliefs, and one of the Christian teachings is forgiveness," Seward said.

"I think she's looking at Harry like the prodigal son, that he will come home, and she will welcome him home with open arms."

While Queen Elizabeth will act like a loving and forgiving mother to Harry, the royal expert also believes that Her Majesty will keep her feelings to herself. Seward said she thinks that the Queen is not voicing out her opinion about Meghan and Harry's exit to avoid shaming them -- even to the people closest to her

"I think she's very loathed to criticize anything he's doing," Seward said.

"Privately, she might feel very sad about it, but she will never ever comment on it, even probably to her family. She would keep her feelings very much to herself."

Currently, the Sussexes had set up their permanent base at Meghan's native city in Los Angeles, California. While the family is managing to stay lowkey, Meghan and Harry could not help but continue their philanthropic acts and did some volunteer works for those affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Just like what they promised during their last and final Instagram post: "While you may not see us here, the work continues."

Meghan and Harry partnered with the non-profit charity called "Project Angel Food" and helped out distributing meals for residents in West Hollywood, especially those people living with critical illness.

Project Angel Food director Richard Ayoub said that Meghan and Harry approached them to help relieve the workloads from the drivers.

Meghan also extended help to the people in the United Kingdom affected by the health crisis. She requested members of Hubb Community Kitchen to set up a food service to help families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

