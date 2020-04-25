Royal Nightmare: Prince Harry Could End Up POOR and BROKE With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is now expected to become a "prince in distress" after reports revealed that he is now going broke with Meghan Markle.

As soon as they stepped down from The Firm, Prince Harry and Meghan have been facing issues regarding their financials, even though they originally planned to become financially independent from the royal family.

The sudden surge of the coronavirus added more burden to them, as it is keeping them away from money-making engagements and events. Now, an insider has revealed that since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending more than what they can earn, they could end up broke soon.

In a report published by In Touch, a source reportedly told them that the royal couple's security expense of around $200,000 per week caused Prince Harry to withdraw approximately $450,000 from the $10 million fund left by his late mother, Princess Diana.

"Prince Charles is also contributing a small amount, but that's going to stop soon. He thinks his son should fend for himself," the source added.

Initially, Daily Mail previously computed the possible expenses of the family-of-three, and they ended up claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to cash out more than $100,000 per protection officer to cover the officer's flights, pension, and living expenses. This is comparatively low compared to their current costs.

The set-up and the whole budgeting task are complicated for Prince Harry, as he never had to experience doing the job before.

The insider went on and said that the prince does not understand the concept of budgeting, so his wife, who is also having a hard time, needs to teach him.

Meghan is also allegedly causing their family to go bankrupt even more, as she is now into designer clothes and bags and treating herself with expensive beauty products and spa treatments.

Fighting Over Money?

The same source disclosed that the pair are now quarreling more often as money suddenly became an issue in their marriage.

"Harry thought he'd be living the dream in L.A., but it's turned into more of a nightmare," the source divulged.

Such a small argument caused some royal watchers to theorize that the Duchess only loved Prince Harry when he was still in the Palace. Unfortunately, though she managed to get out of the royal family with him, they are not living the L.A. dream they always wanted.

Recently, the major voice of second-wave feminism Germaine Greer attacked and grilled the Duchess of Sussex for not being authentic enough in her marriage with Prince Harry.

What made the accusation even more of a bombshell was when Greer predicted that the end result of the so-called royal power couple would be a disastrous one. If that would really be the case, then the "Suits" actress would be blamed for being a pseudo wife.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's close friend, Dr. Jane Goodall, recently sat for an interview with the Radio Times where she revealed that she expects Prince Harry to make a massive adjustment as he moves forward with Meghan.

"I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now," Dr. Jane said.

