Toxic Royals? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SLAMMED For NOT Dropping Royal Titles

The blame game for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is not over yet, as they continue to receive backlash for not dropping their royal titles entirely.

After the Sussexes announced their departure as senior members of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II made it clear that Meghan and Prince Harry can no longer use their HRH titles as part of the monarchy's requirement.

However, dropping their HRH titles seemed to be not enough for Princess Diana's former aid that he slammed the royal couple and pressured them to drop their royal titles -- the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Sending his opinion to the Mail on Sunday, Patrick Jephson -- the Princess of Wales' former private secretary -- accused Meghan and Harry for allegedly attempting to benefit from the royal family after abandoning them.

"Common sense - and decency - would compel the Sussexes to hunker down with their baby in the temporary comfort of a borrowed mansion and hope the rest of us wouldn't notice their period of wise invisibility," Jephson said, comparing the Sussexes' move to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's heartfelt coronavirus pandemic response.

To recall, instead of postponing the scheduled Megxit, Meghan and Prince Harry, together with their 11-month-old child Archie, flew and relocated to Los Angeles in pursuit of living their Hollywood dream.

According to the former royal aide, stepping out of the spotlight and fully removing themselves from royal family would cause the couple to fail in their Hollywood audition, something which they surely cannot afford.

"If we wish them success in their new adventure in the world's entertainment capital, we must help them cast off ties to the institution and country they seem to think they've outgrown," Jephson said, urging everyone to appeal for the removal of the remaining royal titles from the two.

Once it happens, people could surely unload all the burdens of being "half-celebrity, half-toxic royal" from them.

The ex-aide continued to criticize the two from "Instagramming" in Malibu while the real royals are working in the country, serving the hospitals and helping those people left on the streets.

"This is where historic Royal titles are earned and re-earned, and this is where Harry and Meghan must leave theirs. For their own good - and for the good of the Crown they claim to serve," he went on.

The royal family has been silently serving the public for years now. But the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic brough them to the spotlight as they do their royal duties.

Meanwhile, as Jephson said, Meghan and Harry have been trying so hard to make a name in LA by delivering food to the people in need since the pandemic began.

The Duke of Sussex, who is said to be missing the royal family already, offered nothing but a simple reaction while the royals are trying their best to ease people's worry in the U.K.

"It's such a wonderfully British thing that we all come to help when we need it," Prince Harry exclaimed during his participation on the Declassified podcast. "It makes me incredibly proud to see the Brits stepping up like this."

