Taylor Swift in Lockdown: What Her Quarantine Days Looks Like REVEALED

In this coronavirus pandemic, Taylor Swift hasn't been making any noise.

Who could forget about the release of the full-length 2016 conversation of the "famous" phone call between her, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West that made her look like the bad person?

Taylor also came forward to denounce her former record label, Big Machine Records, after they released "Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008," Swift's live album that she wasn't aware was going to be released, so it doesn't have her approval.

The "Teardrops On My Guitar" singer called it "just another case of shameless greed in the time of coronavirus."

But Taylor Swift didn't use this lockdown period to just clap back at others.

Recently, the singer-composer performed at the "Global Citizens Together at Home" initiative, where she sang her song, "Soon You'll Get Better."

What else does Taylor Swift do these days during quarantine?

According to the 30-year-old, she is spending the coronavirus quarantine drinking wine, watching old movies.

"A lot of people have been watching lots and lots of TV at this time of quarantine. I have actually been going back and watching old films that I hadn't seen before."

The singer reportedly watched "Rear Window," a film by Alfred Hitchcock.

Taylor is also sending out money to her fans during this difficult time.

She told SiriusXM, "I think right now, we have to connect with our humanity more than we have ever before."

Taylor continued, "So, that's one thing that I've been loving seeing is outreach, people being there for each other in this time."

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer has been connecting with her friends through video calls and has been cuddling with her cats.

"During this time, I know that a lot of my friends and I have been doing a sort of weekly FaceTime, which is always hilarious."

She added, "We may all be isolated physically, but we can still keep in touch with people. We can still play games with our friends and families on our phones. That is one of the great things about modern technology."

Aside from video calls, Taylor spends her evenings cooking dinner while listening to "old music."

No Taylor Swift Live Performances This 2020

On April 17, Taylor Swift tweeted that she's sad not to be able to perform in any concerts this year.

"Please stay healthy and safe. I'll see you on stage as soon as I can, but right now, what's important is committing to this quarantine."

The blonde beauty had only scheduled two North American dates on her tour, two "Lover Fests." Now that she won't be performing live anywhere this year, she may reschedule her "Lover Fest" for 2021, with more than enough tour dates.

What's with May 8?

Fans of Taylor Swift are convinced that she's going to be announcing something big on May 8.

On April 27 at around 5 pm, the singer shared a selfie with the caption, "Not a lot going on at the moment." Now, fans are going gaga. After all, "5 + 8" equals to 13, which is the "1989" hitmaker's favorite number.

Swifties are convinced it's going to be a music video for "Cruel Summer," a single that's from her latest album, "Lover."

