Kylie Jenner's BFF Exposes Lavish $36.5 Million Los Angeles Mansion

Kylie Jenner has already proven a thousand times that she is not just rich in social media followers, but also literally rich in money and properties. Forbes even included her in their list of annual billionaires for two consecutive years, so saying that she is wealthy is just an understatement.

One proof of her billionaire status is her new lavish $36.5 million Los Angeles mansion, where she has been spending time on quarantine for the past few weeks. While Kylie has been snapping tons of photos and videos inside her resort-style mansion, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star has yet to give her fans an official tour of her lavish house.

But thanks to Kylie's best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, fans got a closer look at the makeup mogul's jaw-dropping property. In her latest TikTok video, the 22-year-old YouTube content creator exposed some of the never-before-seen parts of Kylie's house.

"Ayo, my best friend's rich check," Stassie said before opening the slate brown door to the multi-million dollar mansion.

Stassie then freely walked inside the house barefoot while sporting a black Balenciaga crop top, black yoga pants, and a gold Cartier LOVE bracelet (a true Kylie Jenner friend indeed.)

She first showed off Kylie's stunning living room complete with chandelier and huge television, which is overlooking the outside cabana pool area.

According to previous reports, Kylie's 15,350 sq Mapleton Drive estate is located alongside the iconic Playboy Mansion. It features seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and a huge kitchen.

Kylie's Car Collection

But what made fans' jaws dropped the most is Kylie's spacious indoor garage, which will not be complete without some of the fastest and most expensive sports cars in the world.

While Mustard Nav and Playboi Carti's "Baguettes In The Face" plays on the background, Stassie paraded through Kylie's drooling car collection. She first showed off Kylie's $3 million worth white Bugatti Chiron, which is considered as the fastest, most powerful, and exclusive production super sports car in the French automobile manufacturer's history.

The famous bestie was then seen seated on the passenger seat of Kylie's black Ferrari, featuring its winged doors and red leather interiors. Moving on, she gave fans a closer look at the cream Rolls Royce, a red Lamborghini, and a black Lamborghini Urus.

Another priced item on Kylie's car collection that was not included in Stassie's video is her Mercedes G-Wagon and black Ranger Rover, which she was photographed driving numerous times.

Quarantine Mansion

Stassie has been spending her quarantine in the mansion for the past month now together with Kylie's two-year-old daughter, Stormi, and baby daddy Travis Scott. The BFFs kill their boredom by shooting sexy and hilarious TikTok videos, which showed off the fun and hotter side of Kylie Jenner.

Some of their TikTok entry includes the epic recreation of Kourtney Kardashian's iconic KUWTK moments, Kylie's first dance TikTok video, Kylie's twerk debut, and a lot more featuring Mommy Kris Jenner.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles