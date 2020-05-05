Harry Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriends, Past Flings -- REVEALED!

Prince Harry was once one of the most eligible bachelors in the history of the royal family. With that good looks and titles, any girl would easily fall head-over-heels for him.

Nowadays, the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex has become the ideal family man that every woman would dream of. He is very devoted to his wife, Meghan Markle, and their turning one-year-old son, Archie.

Prince Harry's latest decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family to protect his wife and son from public and media scrutiny is probably the grandest romantic gesture he did for love. Just imagine the weight of dropping his royal duties, titles, and turning his back on his family to give his wife and son a peaceful life.

He is indeed a real-life prince.

However, did you know that before turning into this ideal family man, Harry once earned the "Royal Playboy" image due to his association with tons of women? Before marrying Meghan Markle, Harry is known to be a lady's man who hops off from one relationship to another.

Let's take a trip down memory lane and discover Prince Harry's past lovers, flings, and even one-night stand. Naughty Prince!

Natalie Pinkham

Back in 2003, Prince Harry was romantically linked to British Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham. While the duo remained friends even after the rumors, Harry reportedly ghosted Natalie right after tying the knot with Meghan.

Cassie Summer

Prince Harry met model Cassie Summer in a nightclub back in 2004 -- she was 21 and he was 19 back then. In an interview, the glamorous model revealed that she and Harry had a raunchy one-night stand and said that she really fancy the Prince.

Chelsy Davy



Chelsy is probably Harry's most publicized relationship after their on-and-off dating from 2004 to 2011. The Zimbabwean solicitor-turned-jewelry designer eventually ended her relationship with Harry after the media attention became so crazy and uncomfortable.

"I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn't cope," Chelsy said in a 2016 interview with "The Times."

Natalie Imbruglia

Prince Harry was linked to Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia after they were spotted at a concert together in 2009. But the singer denied the rumors and clarified that her relationship with Harry was purely platonic.

Camilla Romestrand

During a brief break with Chelsy Davy in 2010, Prince Harry was linked to "Eddie The Gun" lead singer Camilla Romestrand. A source revealed that Camilla once spent the night at the Palace with the ever gentleman Harry, who even brought her breakfast in bed.

Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry met the actress Cressida Bonas through her cousin, Princess Eugenie. Their high-profile relationship lasted from 2012 to 2014, but it eventually fell apart due to constant media scrutiny. A royal expert said that Cressida's mother had a hard time dealing with the criticisms of being a prince's girlfriend.

Ellie Goulding

Before meeting Meghan in 2017, Prince Harry was spotted getting cozy with the famous British singer. They were spotted kissing and canoodling at the Audi Polo Challenge. Despite the rumors, Harry and Ellie remained good friends, with Goulding even attending the royal wedding in 2018.

