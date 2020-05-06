CONFIRMED: Elon Musk, Tom Cruise Working With NASA To Shoot a Movie in Outer Space

Tom Cruise is going to star in one of his epic movies yet, and that could be thanks to Elon Musk.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, popularly known as NASA, confirmed on Tuesday that they are working with Tom Cruise for a movie which will be filmed in outer space.

According to NASA administration Jim Bridenstine's tweet, "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!"

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station ! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA ’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

He added, "We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality."

The actor will launch into space and stay aboard the International Space Station, which is known as a multi-billion dollar laboratory that orbits about 250 miles above the Earth.

Since 2000, rotation astronaut crews lived in the International Space Station, and a couple of high-paying tourists have also checked out the station over the years.

Even Lance Bass of the former band NSYNC planned a visit in the early 2000s; however, it was cancelled.

Though a sci-fi movie shot onboard the space station may not be Tom Cruise's first film to be on, as he has narrated 2012's "Apogee of Fear," he will be the first actor to endure extraterrestrial travel to shoot a movie.

Though no further details of the new Tom Cruise movie were revealed, Bridenstine's tweet came after an article published by Deadline that Cruise was working with Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk to create the first movie ever to be shot in space.

As per the news portal, it will be an action-adventure film, and according to Variety, the project will not be an installment of Tom Cruise's famous "Mission: Impossible" series.

Despite the lack of height, Tom Cruise is known for performing his own stunts, especially the most daring ones.

In the 2015 "Mission: Impossible" film, the actor impressively shot a scene while clutching the side of an Airbus A400 as it took off.

His love for pushing the envelope of action stunt work by a leading man and because of that, for being the first person ever to star in a movie that has been shot in space, would make Tom Cruise alone in the Hollywood record books.

The next movie of Tom Cruise is "Top Gun: Maverick," which is scheduled for release in 2020, while his "Mission: Impossible 7" film production was halted in Italy recently because of the coronavirus.

NASA has previously revealed that they want to open the International Space Station to more commercial ventures, even offering it as a filming site.

Elon Musk's SpaceX will presumably take part as Cruise rides the Space Station. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is set for a final demonstration mission in the latter part of 2020 to establish its ability to carry humans to and from the International Space Station, with a crew launch of two NASA astronauts.

Both NASA and SpaceX have reportedly intended to make part of the Crew Dragon's passenger volume also accessible to commercial entities, as the spacecraft can transport up to seven passengers. However, NASA will only book four of those seats.

SpaceX has also previously declared that it will be offering private tourist aviation aboard the Crew Dragon.

