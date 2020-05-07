Meghan Markle Attention-Seeker? Author Emily Giffin Slams Duchess Of Sussex On Archie's Birthday

Meghan Markle might just have lost yet another potential friend in Hollywood. Author Emily Giffin made it very clear that she is not the Duchess' biggest fan.

Cruel Honesty

Giffin spoke her mind about the Duchess of Sussex on a very special day. The 48-year-old author of "Something Borrowed" took it to her Instagram Stories to speak out against Meghan.

The Maryland native posted a screenshot of the royal message of Kensington Palace for the first birthday of Meghan's son. In the post, she speculated that the Palace made a good choice of highlighting the British royal family instead of going with a photo featuring just the Sussexes.

Giffin also referred to Meghan as someone who was "unmaternal" and "such a phony" in a text exchange posted on her Instagram account. However, since the controversial post, Giffin's account has been set in private.

Although it seemed as if the author has backed down a bit, she then uploaded a snapshot of the birthday video Meghan made in honor of her son's first birthday. Prince Harry was recording her as she read a book to their baby.

"Happy Birthday, Archie," Giffin wrote before adding "Go away, Megan [sic]."

Giffin just could not help herself. In addition, she shared the comment she wrote on an Instagram post of Meghan's video. It was posted by "What Meghan Wants," an account that claims to feature unbiased news coverage of the royal couple.

Giffin wrote: "Adorable child and book. But... Holy 'me first.' This is the Megan [sic] show." She also noted that it would have been better if Harry was the one who read to Archie.

"Why didn't she film and let Harry read? And why didn't she take the moment, in the end, to say 'He said, daddy!' Because that would make it about Harry for a split second," she continued.

The author then commented on Meghan's idea of raising her child in "privacy,"

"God forbid. Also, you want privacy for your child so you put out a video (by your authorized biographer) of him ... wearing no pants?! Ooookay," Giffin furthered.

On a lighter note, Emily ended her criticisms with a post about Prince Harry and the birthday boy Archie. She posted a photo of the 35-year old Prince while he was holding Archie. Prince Charles, Harry's father, was standing beside the two of them.

"Happy 1st birthday to Prince Charles's youngest grandchild, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor," she captioned the pic that came with bear and balloon emojis.

Not Really A Fan

Emily Giffin has always made it known that she is not really a supporter of Meghan Markle. In fact, when the former "Suits" star welcomed Archie into the world, the "Baby Proof" author posted a picture of the Queen. In the caption, she wrote a short but blunt message.

"FACT to keep in mind this week: The only reason the world cares about Meghan Markle's pregnancy is because of this woman. God save the Queen."

Giffin never really liked Meghan, but during her interview with "The Columbus Dispatch," she admitted that she was excited to see Prince Harry's baby. She believed that the little one holds the future in his hands.

"That's the future," she explained. "They'll be in the history books. Hundreds of years from now, Harry and Meghan will be a footnote."

