Royal Jealousy? How Prince William Once STOLE The Spotlight From Baby Prince Harry

The royal drama between Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle -- dubbed as Fab Four -- has been floating around for years.

As the Sussexes declared their exit from the royal family, it was rumored that the brothers left things on bad terms.

Prince Harry and Prince William were known to be as thick as thieves during their younger years, particularly after Princess Diana's tragic death in 1997. However, multiple reports pointed out that even before the duchesses came into the picture, the two princes have displayed sibling rivalry at a very early age.

Prince William Accused Of "Stealing The Limelight" From Prince Harry

In a new documentary titled "Secrets of the Royals on Tour," it was revealed that Prince William stole "the limelight" from his younger brother during his first public appearance.

During the 1985 voyage of the Royal Yacht Britannia, Princess Diana, Prince Charles, and their two sons embarked on a 17-day tour in Italy.

Interestingly, it was also the first time that the young royals battled for public attention, as narrated by Glynis Barber.

"While Britannia played its role in historic world events, like the handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997, it's perhaps most remembered for the more intimate family moments," Barber explained in the documentary.

"In 1985 in Venice, Prince Harry made one of his first public appearances. Although Prince William stole the limelight."

When the famous yacht docked in Venice, a then 3-year-old Prince William immediately won the attention of the public and media by attempting to do a two-handed wave.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, was seen being carried by Princess Diana as he looked around from her mother's arms.

Royal Yacht Britannia Felt "Home Away from Home"

The two princes would go on to spend many more years on the Britannia while accompanying their parents and the Queen, as she would describe this as the place where she "can truly relax."

Paul Burrell, the Queen's former footman, revealed that the royal yacht felt like a "home away from home" for the longest-reigning monarch since it was doubled as transportation for official state visits or royal holidays.

"The Queen loved Britannia because of the camaraderie onboard, she loved the fact everybody was working for her and working for that excellence in foreign countries," Burrell explained.

"Wherever the Queen arrived, we all made sure that we did our best."

Britannia served the royal family for 44 years, undergoing 968 state visits. It is currently a five-star visitor attraction in Edinburgh after it was decommissioned in 1997.

Royal Honeymoon Essential

Aside from state visits and family vacations, the royal yacht also hosted four royal honeymoons -- first is during the Caribbean trip of Princess Margaret and husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones in 1960.

It was followed by Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips in 1973, but due to terrible storms that time, the couple was struck with seasickness in the first week of their Caribbean cruise.

The third is the famous honeymoon trip of the Prince and Princess of Wales in 1981 for their Mediterranean cruise. This is also dubbed as "the ghost ship" after the crew managed to hide this to the press.

The last royal honeymoon in the yacht was Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's in 1986, during which they traveled around the Azores.

