Jennifer Lopez Secret: Chef Reveals The 2 Foods J.Lo Hates The Most!

Jennifer Lopez has kept her body looking hot and healthy even at her 50. It makes everyone wonder what the singer's diet plan could be.

A Healthy Appetite

The chef of power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shared that the two stars keep a rather healthy diet plan. However, Kelvin Fernandez revealed that there are two food items that can never be found on J.Lo's plate.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the celebrity chef said that he has to prepare a different dish for Jennifer if he's cooking salmon for everyone else.

"I know Jennifer doesn't love salmon, so if I'm cooking salmon for the [table], I always got to do a sea bass or a halibut or cod for Jennifer because she's just not a fan of the texture and the taste of salmon," Fernandez admitted.

The young chef also shared that the "On The Floor" singer is not a big fan of berries and is not a big fan of fruits. However, her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max love berries and fruits, so much so that the family pantry is always well-stocked with fruits and vegetables.

"Sparkling water, always fruits and vegetables, like strawberries, even though Jennifer is not a big fruit person," he said. "The kids love their fresh berries. There's always greens like spinach, cucumber, and celery to make green juice. They love starting their day with green juice. Eggs are always the biggest one. Turkey bacon is always the biggest one."

Fernandez then explained that Lopez and her 44-year old fiance always want their kitchen to be stocked up with food. They have a big family, so they want to make sure that everyone gets what they want.

"The Hustlers" star shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez is a father to daughters Natasha and Ella whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

"I think the most important thing is that the pantry is always stocked, the fridge is always stocked," Fernandez told Us Weekly. "The team does a very good job. I think what the most important thing is Jennifer and Alex love consistency, so the team does a great job following that up."

On the other hand, Fernandez pointed out that he had to learn what both Lopez and Rodriguez preferred when it comes to their food.

"So those are just things that you learn over time. I can't remember the number of times that I would have to ask over and over again about dietary restrictions and allergies just because you don't want to mess up, even though you know," he furthered.

The 33-year old chef also noted that every member of the family has their own palettes, each one had a different taste.

A Special Diet

The chef also detailed the strict diet regime that Jennifer Lopez had to go through while preparing for her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance. The Grammy-nominee eliminated all types of sugar and carbohydrate from her diet.

However, like many of her fans, Lopez gave in to her cravings sometimes. The family chef revealed that the actress called him out one day for easing out on the diet restrictions he has been told. That night, Fernandez prepared a "family-style" meal for everyone to share.

"The next day she's like, 'Kelvin, you served me rice.' And I'm like, 'No, no, no, no, no, there was chicken, there was salad. You grabbed the rice!'" Fernandez told the outlet.

From that moment, Fernandez learned his lesson.

"I said, 'Alright, Jennifer. I'm going to serve you every single plate individually. Do not look at anyone else's plate. Do not look at what anyone else has,'" Fernandez added.

The celebrity chef had to make sure he did it right, every time.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles