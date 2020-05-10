Royal Regret: Piers Morgan Makes SHOCKING Confession About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan is one of the most notorious critics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the British media. He would often lambast the couple's decision, and it got even worse when the Sussexes decided to step down as senior members of the royal family.

But now that it has been a more than a month since Harry and Meghan officially quit as senior royals, it looks like the veteran broadcaster is taking a 360-degree turn in his attitude towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 55-year-old Good Morning Britain host admitted that he had gone too far with his fierce criticism against the royal couple.

In the past, Pierce has hit out on Harry and Meghan's privacy obsession, as well as their sour relationship with the rest of the senior royals. He even called Meghan a "social climber" after marrying into the royal family. Piers also criticized Meghan and Harry for "profiting off" Princess Diana's death.

Eventually, Piers' relentless commentary about Harry and Meghan annoyed some viewers of the morning show and voiced out their opinion on social media.

Because of this, the fiery TV host confessed that he has now decided to change his behavior towards the couple moving forward.

"Have I taken things a bit too far? Probably," Piers said during an interview with The Sunday Times.

"Do I think that will govern and temper how I talk about them going forward?" he added before surprisingly responding to his own question with "Absolutely!"

In his own words, Piers said that he realized it is also not wise for a columnist to make personal opinions with his commentaries.

"I'm So Done With Them!"

It is not the first time that the veteran host signaled a change of treatment towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Right after Harry and Meghan's official exit to the royal family, Piers publicly announced that he no longer wants to talk about anything that has to do with the couple and emphasized his desire to focus his attention on the current health crisis in the United Kingdom and around the world.

The host specifically lost his cool over the Sussexes during an episode of Good Morning Britain when showbiz correspondent Ross King diverted the conversation about the Sussexes' security bill issues while in the United States.

The U.S. correspondent was supposed to talk about how the global pandemic is impacting America, but he changed his focus and started talking about U.S. President Donald Trump's security issues with Meghan and Harry.

Piers was not pleased with the shift of direction of the conversation and said that he was done talking about the royal couple.

"You lost me at Meghan and Harry," the irate host said.

"I'm so done with them right now. I don't want to hear a peep out of them until this is over," Piers added, talking about the global pandemic brought by COVID-19.

Piers continued with his rant, saying he doesn't care about the couple's Hollywood life.

"I care about what the Royal Family here, who are actually in this country doing their duty and helping us here," Piers said. "I don't really care about the renegades living in Hollywood issuing statements, do you?"

