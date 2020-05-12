Young Rebel! Katy Perry’s Unborn Daughter Gives Her A Middle Finger On Mother’s Day

It appears that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's unborn daughter has a feisty attitude just like her mom!

The 35-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share to her nearly 96 million followers a video of her hilarious ultrasound just in time for Mother's Day celebration.

She Got It From Her Momma!

In the video, Perry's unborn baby can be seen raising her hand, much to Katy's surprise.

"Oh, my God, that's so funny. She's literally giving me the middle finger," the soon-to-be mom shared.

"When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you're in for it #happymothersdaytome," the "Firework '' hitmaker wrote in the caption of the video.

The post gained over six million views and almost 15,000 comment, one of which is from the British singer and former "America's Next Top Model" judge Rita Ora who replied "Just like her mama" along with hearts and raising hand emojis.

This will be the pop star's first baby with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, while Bloom already has a 9-year-old son named Flynn Christopher, whom he shares with his ex-wife and former Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr.

It's A Baby Girl!

The "I Kissed a Girl" songstress, who is due this summer, previously revealed the gender of her baby.

In her Instagram post, Perry wrote: "It's a girl," as she shared a photo of the 43-year-old actor smiling from ear to ear while covered in pink icing.

Katy's Big Reveal

Earlier this year, the "American Idol" judge, made the big reveal through the world premiere of her music video "Never Worn White." At the end of the said video, she was seen delicately cradling her beautiful baby bump.

In her Instagram Live, the pop star expressed her excitement for her pregnancy.

"Thank you, I'm excited, we're excited and happy," Katy mentioned as she also confessed that it was "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep."

Following the announcement, the 35-year-old singer let out a sigh of relief after posting a tweet regarding her baby bump tactics.

"Omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore," Perry wrote before adding "or carry around a big purse lol."

"Not an Accident"

Furthermore, in her interview with SiriusXM's Mikey Piff, Katy confessed that she and Bloom have been planning for their future for a long time now and are definitely looking forward to a new "interval of life" that they are about to experience.

"I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I've been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I've lived thus far, and I think I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this," Perry told Piff as she expressed how they are excited for the coming of their bundle of joy.

