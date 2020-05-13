Batman Unmasked: Robert Pattinson Reveals REAL Reason Why He Took 'Batman' Role

While talking about bats is a bit controversial nowadays, there's no stopping Robert Pattinson from discussing his titular role in "The Batman."

The New Batman

The actor is the cover for the June/July issue of GQ wherein he styled and shot himself while in quarantine from home. Along with the beautiful cover, Pattinson also revealed the reason why he took on the iconic role of Batman.

The actor opened up about why he took on the much-coveted role, which many veteran actors have taken in the past years.

"I was thinking, it's fun when more and more ground has been covered. Like, where is the gap?... And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where's my opening?... And then also, it's a legacy part, right? I like that," he shared.

He then went on to discuss how much he loved filming the movie.

"There's so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it's even happened. You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit," Pattinson said.

"It's different from when you're doing apart and there's a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it's, I don't know... It makes you a little kind of spicy."

While the filming of the movie was put on hold, Pattinson revealed that he continues to follow the meal plan for his Batman role.

"I'm essentially on a meal plan for Batman. Thank God. I don't know what I'd be doing other than that," he revealed before he shared the list of what he eats in a day.

"I'll have oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder on it. And I will barely even mix it up. It's extraordinarily easy. Like, I eat out of cans and stuff. I'll literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can."

Looking Great Amid Quarantine

The 33-year old actor looked dirty gorgeous in his long, shaggy hair and scruffy beard on the cover of the new GQ magazine June/July issue.

The camera he's holding in the photo was the giveaway. However, his fans were still impressed that the actor styled and shot the magazine cover himself while in an Airbnb in London.

Robert Pattinson was wearing a black and white patterned shirt he picked himself. With the limited guidelines from the magazine's creative team, Robert was able to pull off a rather beautiful shoot for the magazine.

Apart from the cover photo, there was another serious shot of him looking as handsome as ever while wearing a pinstripe suit by Louis Vuitton.

His hilarious interview was conducted through FaceTime due to the limitations set by the coronavirus pandemic. The "Twilight Saga" actor discussed his forthcoming film, whose production was shut down due to the threat of the global health crisis.

While the whole production team of the movie is hopeful that they could resume filming soon, Robert is enjoying his sweet time in London. His new photos reveal that rest and relaxation did him good.

Perhaps, this new "Batman" is going to be one good-looking hero. His beautiful face will surely be a picture of hope for everyone amid the quarantine.

