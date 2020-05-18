Megxit: The HARSH Reality Behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Exit -- REVEALED

Having to reign the British monarchy for almost half a century, Queen Elizabeth II is probably used to dealing with controversies and scandals brought by the members of the royal family.

But this year, the Buckingham Palace was rocked to its core when the Queen's grandson Prince HArry decided to step down as a senior member of the royal family along with his wife, former actress Meghan Markle.

It is said that the royal gamily was not prepared for such a huge decision. It is also worth mentioning that the last senior royal to turn his back from his duty was Queen Elizabeth II's uncle King Edward VIII, which set the Queen's destiny in 360 degrees.

Now, the royal family faced another departure from the sixth heir to the British throne. Everyone was surprised by Prince Harry and Meghan's decision, which is believed to be rooted from the Duke of Sussex's eagerness to protect his little family.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not given their full insight about this whole "Megxit" fiasco, Harry and Meghan's fellow aristocrat has a theory on why the couple has come to this decision.

Real Reason Behind Megxit

Speaking to FOX News, Lady Julie Montagu, an American-turned-royal, revealed that she was not surprised when Harry and Meghan decided to turn their backs on their royal duties.

The 46-year-old Viscountess Hinchingbrooke became a royal herself when she married Luke Timothy Charles Montagu, the Viscount Hinchingbrooke and son of the 11th Earl of Sandwich.

Lady Julie believes that Harry and Meghan's decision was rooted in how badly they were treated by the British media, especially Meghan. Lady Julie was also not surprised that the couple got ticked off by the constant scrutiny.

"Does it surprise me? No. She was getting such really relentless negative press from the British tabloid press. It doesn't surprise me at all. I think they had enough," Lady Julie said.

The former cast member of "Ladies of London" also echoed Prince Harry's statement connecting his fears for his family from the experience of her late mother Princess Diana from the British press.

"And we saw what happened to Princess Diana. And I think the last thing that Harry wanted to happen was the exact same thing that happened to his mother. So, I think that they really gave it a good go. I mean, I was there, I read all the articles," she added.

The Rebel Prince

The royal mother-of-four also shared her insights on why the 35-year-old Duke chose to live a totally different life, even after being born, raised and trained to fulfill his royal duties all his life.

Lady Julie said that Prince Harry was a rebel even from the start -- a rebel prince who wanted to break free from the old tradition and ways.

"He probably is preferring that life. He's not hounded by the press. He's been hounded his entire life," Lady Julie said.

"He's finally being, for the most part, being left alone and he gets to live this laid back life. They just do what they want to do."

