Amber Heard Belittles and HURTS Johnny Depp, Former PA Confirms

According to a former personal assistant, Amber Heard had been making belittling comments about her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The "Aquaman" actress' former personal assistant, Kate James, made a statement to the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia, which concerns Heard's case against Depp.

A copy of the full legal document has been uploaded on Twitter.

James, who worked from March 2012 until February 2015, was surprised that the blonde bombshell hired her since she's 20 years older. But James didn't think much of it because, at that time, she needed the job to support her 4-year-old son.

When she was hired, Heard and Depp were just dating. James revealed how Heard didn't disclose the identity of her boyfriend when going out, but only referred to him as "old man."

In her statement, James said, "At first, Amber didn't tell me who Johnny was, and would speak in disparaging terms about him."

She continued, "She would say that she was 'dating this old man,' and suchlike. She then disclosed it was Johnny Depp, and I met him shortly after that."

James also recalled the first time she met the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, saying, "My first impression of him was softly spoken and peaceful. He was almost a bit shy. He was very pleasant and courteous upon meeting me."

Some of the statements the former personal assistant can also be used to support Johnny Depp's libel claim against British tabloid The Sun for their allegations that he was violent towards Amber Heard.

The judge for the case declared that some of the testimony from James would be included in the trial because she saw the actress without any sign of physical violence.

James also added that when she first met Amber Heard, her clothing style was preppy and girly. After dating Depp for a couple of months, Heard tried morphing into a bohemian style and mimicking Depp's fashion style.

It's not just Kate James who spoke out in defense of Depp.

One of Johnny Depp's employees also claimed that Amber Heard body-shamed him.

The manager of the actor's Little Halls Pond Cay Island in the Bahamas said that she witnessed how hard Heard attacked Depp in December 2015.

"While I could not hear what caused the fight, Amber repeatedly berated him with increasing ferocity," Roberts claimed as per a court document obtained by The Blast.

"She was insulting him, calling him names, and in the middle of this onslaught, I heard her say specifically, 'Your career is over,' 'no one is going to hire you,' 'you're washed up,' 'fat,' 'you will die a lonely man,' and also screaming incomprehensible things."

Though the things Amber Heard said to Johnny Depp were so hurtful, Roberts claimed that the "Edward Scissorhands" actor did not react to her verbal attacks, which eventually became physical.

"Amber's screaming and berating rose to a fever pitch," said Roberts, and Depp was yelling at Heard to "go away" and "leave me alone."

Most witnesses have also come to Depp's defense. His ex-girlfriends, Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis, and Lori Anne Alison, all described Depp as a sensitive and loving person.

The three women claim that the actor has never been abusive to them.

