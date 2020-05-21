Royal Scandal: Prince Andrew Called A 'Bully' And 'Womanizer' In New Book

Prince Andrew tried to clear his name during his interview with BBC. However, while he tried to explain his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the royal seemed to have only opened the door to his dark past.

A Problematic Friendship

The Prince of York vehemently denied accusations that he had sexual relations with any of Epstein's underage "sex slaves." Nonetheless, the public did not take it very well when the prince failed to express his sympathy towards the young victims of the billionaire pedophile.

In his desire to clear himself, Prince Andrew's remarks about Epstein has only made his situation worse. His devastating interview has led him to resign from his post as a working member of the royal family. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has also accepted his resignation without apprehension.

While everyone might have been surprised by Prince Andrew's remarks during the interview, royal watcher Nigel Cawthorne expected it to happen.

In his new book about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's youngest son, Cawthorne detailed how the Duke of York's infamous character has evolved over time.

A Royal Womanizer And Spoiled Brat

According to the book -- per an excerpt on the Daily Mail -- an aide revealed to Cawthorne that Prince Andrew was a different person when it came to women.

"Sure, if you're a lady with blonde hair and big boobs, I bet he's utterly charming," the aide said.

The Prince dated a number of women in the past, including model Koo Stark and Vicki Hodge, before finding himself in love with Sarah Ferguson. Of course, there is also the issue with Epstein and his alleged involvement with the late billionaire's sex trafficking scheme.

In terms of being a spoiled royal, Prince Andrew's standard of living has been questioned as well. While his marriage with Fergie did not last very long, the two have been known for their glamorous and highly expensive living arrangements.

Their upscale lifestyle began to spark rumors of their unroyal ways of earning money.

In his book, Cawthorne questioned how Prince Andrew is able to afford living in the Royal Lodge in Windsor and a Georgian property settled in 98 acres of land.

"How did he pay for it?" Cawthorne wrote. "Possibly he relied on the Bank of Mum, as his naval pension plus the sum the Queen paid him annually wouldn't even have covered the interest."

Over the years, Prince Andrew tried to make a career by officially representing Britain in various business interests as the country's trade ambassador. However, complaints of his actions only poured in one after another.

"Andrew's relations around the world are dicey," an official told Cawthorne. "He's showing bad judgment about people. He's rude, lashes out to lay down the law and it's so difficult to sell him."

A Royal Bully

Prince Andrew has always been difficult to deal with. According to Cawthorne, when the prince was only eight, he was sent to a boarding school. His classmates and the staff at Heatherdown Boarding School considered Andrew as a "bit of a bully".

Meanwhile, in Gordonstoun -- Andrew's next boarding school and the alma mater of his father Prince Philip and brother Prince Charles -- the Duke of York was described by his classmates as "big-headed" and "boastful." He was also known to have a fondness for raunchy jokes.

It seems Prince Andrew has taken this attitude back home though. An aide told Cawthorne of the Prince's attitude toward the staff.

"I've seen him treat his staff in a shocking, appalling way. He's been incredibly rude to his personal protection officers, throwing things on the ground and demanding they 'f***ing pick them up'. No social graces at all," the aide said.

Cawthorne's new book, "Prince Andrew: The End of the Monarchy and Epstein," is expected to be released on May 28 this year.

