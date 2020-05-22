Kim Kardashian Shows Off INCREDIBLE Curves In Tiny Bikini While Working Out

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely hot in her new photo that just broke Instagram.

Showing off those obvious curves and finely toned physique, the mother of four surely made her quarantine time all about working out.

Quarantine Workout

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star gave her fans a peek of her life at home during the quarantine. In a brown leopard print bikini, Kim displayed a shorter blonde hairdo while leaning against a Stairmaster and giving everyone a sultry stare.

To complete her gym look, she wore a pair of chunky brown sneakers. The new post also featured a close up look at her high-cut bikini. Kim Kardashian is definitely one hot momma.

"Quarantine Workout," she wrote as a caption to the photo.

The post has garnered more than 2 million likes and a number of comments, too. Most of them were of fire, red hearts, and a smiling heart emoji.

However, one user wrote, "Do you need a bill paid? DM." The comment came with a bag of cash emoji.

Another fan wrote, "Perfect."

While some knew exactly what to say, many who liked her post were left stunned. Perhaps her super hot bikini-clad workout photo has left everyone speechless.

Kim K has always been known for her sexy style and alluring photos, but this one is definitely one for the books.

Trouble In Paradise?

Recently, there were speculations that Kanye West and Kim are having trouble in their marriage. Kanye reportedly packed up his bags and left their home with all four of their kids tagging along.

While their critics may be quick to speculate that there's a problem, what really happened to Kim and Kanye was the exact opposite. Kanye took their kids on a short trip to Wyoming to give his wife Kim some alone time.

Kim has been given a break from her kids after the family had been stuck inside their mansion for weeks since the quarantine protocols were put in place. The KKW Beauty mogul has her plate full with her business and other gigs, which eventually exhausted the mom of four.

With that said, when Kanye left her alone in their Southern California mansion, it gave Kim the break she needed.

"Everyone is chipping in and trying to do their part while balancing their work. It's a crazy hectic time and they are trying to find ways to make it work for the family," an insider told The Mirror.

Easing Into The New Normal

While everyone is still trying to ease their way into the new normal, things in the Kardashian-West household are slowly adjusting as well.

On May 19, news came out that the production of "KUWTK" is trying to find innovative ways to continue filming the reality series during this pandemic.

Farnaz Farjam, the executive producer, said she coordinated with Kris Jenner at the beginning of the quarantine period. They talked about the work-from-home situation they could set up so that the show could carry on.

"She hired a director of photography and a technician, who put on a precautionary hazmat suit and configured brightly-lit rooms in Kim's self-described 'minimalist monastery' mansion and in Khloé [Kardashian]'s Calabasas home," Farjam told E! News.

"There they set up phone-friendly tripods, which were carefully cleaned with sanitary wipes to combat the transfer of any germs. The family waited 24 hours before entering the rooms to further avoid any potential COVID-19 contamination."

The fans of the Kardashian-Jenner familycertainly can't wait to have new episodes of the series on-screen.

