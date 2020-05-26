Kobe Bryant's 11-Month-Old Daughter Reaches Major Baby Milestone!

Kobe Bryant is surely smiling from heaven after his youngest child reached a new milestone.

Nearly four months since Kobe and his daughter Gigi died from a tragic accident, his wife Vanessa Bryant shared a new milestone of their youngest daughter online.

On Sunday, Vanessa posted a video of their 11-month-old daughter Capri taking her first steps.

"My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today," the 38-year-old matriarch captioned the post.

In the clip, Capri can be seen making her way to her mother while wearing her pink onesie. She will turn one on June 20, adding more milestones which her father will unfortunately never see.





Before the overwhelming scene happened, Vanessa also paid tribute to her late daughter Gianna, who would have turned 14 earlier this month.

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna," the former model wrote on May 1. "Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever."

A week after Giana's birthday, Vanessa also tried to find positivity by celebrating her first Mother's Day without Kobe and Gianna.

On May 10, she shared a photo of the book titled "Why I Love My Mom" she got as a gift from her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

"I love you so much @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri! Thank you!" she captioned the post. Aside from the book, her eldest daughter also made her a charcuterie board.

The Battle Continues

Vanessa became a widow in January when Kobe succumbed and was pronounced dead on the scene after their helicopter crashed.

He died with their daughter, Giana, along with seven other victims -- namely John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester; Christina Mauser and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

In February 2020, Vanessa filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. She stated that it was irresponsible of the pilot to still fly despite the cloudy conditions.

The report published by TMZ revealed that two lawsuits from Altobelli and Mauser's households were also filed, assertingthat Island Express was negligent as they have failed to maintain their responsibility to "own, lease, manage, maintain, control, entrust, charter, and operate the helicopter in a reasonable manner."

A part of the lawsuit stated that the families are now seeking physical, emotional, and mental damages, including the wages which the victims could have earned.

Meanwhile, on May 15, the Los Angeles County Coroner shared the official autopsy reports of all nine victims and the cause of death.

"On January 28, the cause of death for all nine victims was ruled as blunt trauma," the Medical Examiner-Coroner's office said. "The manner of death was certified as an accident."

Gianna tragically suffered a double leg amputation and internal injuries due to the impact. Meanwhile, the medical examiner suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers legend may have died on impact. They stated that his injuries were "rapidly, if not instantly fatal."

