Royal Wedding: Prince Charles' SURPRISE For Prince William, Kate Middleton -- REVEALED!

Just like any father, Prince Charles wanted the best for his children. That is why in one of Prince William's special occasions, he made an effort to make the event more special.

Aside from giving a generous contribution, the 71-year-old father-of-two put his love for classical music to good use during the royal wedding of his eldest son to Kate Middleton in 2011.

Speaking to Classic FM, Prince Charles revealed that he took part in the said wedding by acting sort of like a DJ. But instead of party music, he was in charge of the list of classical songs played during the ceremony and reception.

"I love trying to organize some interesting, I hope, pieces of music for certain occasions, particularly for weddings if people want," Prince Charles told host Alan Titchmarsh.

"I know my eldest son was quite understanding and was perfectly happy for me to suggest a few pieces for their wedding."

The next in line to the throne shared that he indeed had fun picking the songs for William and Kate's wedding, and he hopes that the guests enjoyed hearing it as much as he did.

"I hope that gave some people pleasure, but it's rather fun having orchestras in for great occasions like that, and why not suggest a few pieces occasionally? Anyway... I do enjoy it," Prince Charles noted.

Romantic Music From The Cambridge Wedding

According to a People report, the guests were serenaded with organ music by Johann Sebastian Bach and orchestral pieces by Edward Elgar and Sir Peter Maxwell Davies during the historic event.

Meanwhile, according to "The Spruce," it was William and Kate's choice to play the songs "Farewell to Stromness," "Touch Her Soft Lips and Part," and "Romance for String Orchestra Op. 11" during the wedding.

It was a sweet nod to Prince Charles' wedding to Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. They also played the same songs during their wedding ceremony six years ago.

Prince Charles' Love for Classical Music

During the same interview, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son also recalled how he fell in love with classical music at such an early age. Prince Charles revealed that it was his grandmother, the Queen Mother, who influenced him to love classical music and performance art.

"My grandmother used to play quite a bit of music, so I would hear something there," Prince Charles revealed.

However, his most memorable exposure to classical music would be when Queen Elizabeth brought him at the Royal Opera House at the age of seven. It was when the Bolshoi Ballet performed during their visit to the United Kingdom in 1956.

Prince Charles also hinted that he is looking forward to passing on the passion and love for classical music to his grandchildren, namely Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, Prince Louis, 2, (from Prince William and Kate Middleton) and 1-year-old baby Archie (from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle).

