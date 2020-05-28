Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Hollywood Will Serve the Duchess Her Karma Soon

On March 31st, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wrapped up their final royal engagements before officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped their bombshell announcement to leave early this year, they made it clear that they wanted to have a more independent life and become financially independent from the royal family.

Because of their announcement, people were left asking how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be able to sustain their lifestyle, considering that the Duke of Sussex has no experience working outside of the royal family his whole life.

As for Meghan, she retired from her acting career after getting engaged to the 35-year-old Prince in 2017.

As of April 1st, fears and concern over the Duchess of Sussex embarrassing the Queen in the next few months have been growing.

According to a royal expert, if Meghan Markle returned to acting, she will receive a lot of backlash and critique.

Eric Schiffer, Chairman of the Reputation Management Consultant, said, "Meghan will pursue acting, causing immense embarrassment for the royal family and drive more public backlash."

He added, "Hollywood, in the end, will dump Meghan and chew her out the way she and Buckingham Palace ditched each other."

Meghan Markle's brother predicts that the former actress would make a big return. However, he's not confident that she will make it big like Angelina Jolie and other A-list stars.

Thomas Markle Jr. told Express, "I guess she's not an A-list actress. She was a character in a series on cable."

He continued, "I think I watched [Suits]. I think I watched it once or twice. I saw it a couple of times. She had a few good lines in it, a few good scenes."

However, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that Meghan Markle has no plans to resume life on-screen.

Royal reporter and biographer Omid Scobie suggested that the 38-year-old mom is considering of working behind the scenes and could even get a production deal.

"Think of a working model not too dissimilar to what the Obamas created after leaving the White House when they set up their Higher Ground production company and later signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix to produce movies and documentaries that cover issues such as race, class, democracy and civil rights," speaking to The Sunday Times.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex is pushing for the early release of their biography, "Finding Freedom," a book about her and Prince Harry's life as royals, so people would know that she is not the "demanding diva" the media pictures her to be.

An insider told The Daily Mail, "If Meghan had it her way, the book would be released tomorrow instead of three months from now."

"She said the book would finally set the record straight and show the world why they were left with no other choice than to leave the royal life."

Before Meghan Markle became a Duchess, she was an actress for "Suits," and also served as a briefcase girl for "Deal or No Deal."

She had a couple of roles from TV shows and movies like "Horrible Bosses," "CSI: New York," and "Get Him to Greek."

