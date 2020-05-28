Jennifer Aniston Fear: Jen SCARED For 'Friends' Co-Star Courteney Cox Amid COVID-19

Jennifer Aniston has expressed her deep concern for her "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox, who has been forced to self-isolate away from her boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

A Friend For Life

The lockdown has forced a lot of people to isolate by themselves in their homes -- away from their family and friends. Even celebrities like Jennifer Aniston know how lonely it is to be away from loved ones amid the growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Jen's concerns for her friend's mental health sparked when Courteney was forced in isolation away from her boyfriend Johnny, who is currently in the U.K. The travel ban has kept him there for weeks already.

An insider revealed that Jennifer has been trying to keep Courtney in company these days.

"Jen's been making sure that Courteney has nice distractions and has been calling on their social circle to regularly check in on her, and setting up Zoom calls with her friends, including Busy Philipps," a source told Closer.

Apart from connecting Courteney with all their other common friends, Jen has also constantly spent time with her friend who has been feeling really low at this time.

"And Jen and Court speak every day on FaceTime. They've been sharing recipes, fitness tips, and supporting each other emotionally, as Jen has been worried that Courteney isn't used to being apart from Johnny for so long," the source added.

Lonely In Lockdown

Courteney recently spoke about how much she misses her Irish beau during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. The "Friends" star said that it is the "physical touch" that she missed the most about the "Snow Patrol" star.

"He left, he was supposed to go to Switzerland to write, but he had to go to England first and then all of a sudden it happened, they called quarantine, so it has been so long," Courtney said.

Cox also revealed that it has been the longest time that they've been apart since they started dating seven years ago.

Meanwhile, the Closer source revealed how Courteny is truly feeling in isolation.

"Courteney has been struggling since lockdown when she realized that she and Johnny would be apart," the insider shared. "She's worried about the ongoing impact of a long-distance relationship and whether they can survive being split up like this. She feels lonely and just wishes she could see Johnny in person."

The source also claimed that the couple FaceTimes every day to keep the communication alive. They also share cooking recipes with each other to lighten the mood.

Courteney Cox is best remembered for her role as Monica in the hit television series "Friends." While nobody can tell when the lockdown will be lifted, she is certainly lucky to have a true friend like Jennifer Aniston who cares for her and keeps her company as she spends time alone in her home.

