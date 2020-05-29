[WATCH] This Is What Cardi B's Tummy Looks Like When She's Not Sucking It In!

Cardi B showed the internet how her tummy truly looks like when she is not tucking it in, and netizens were surprised!

Since the beginning of the quarantine period, Cardi B has been flaunting her skin on her Instagram account by sharing tons of bikini photos. But despite showing her curvy physique, she bravely admitted that not everything that her followers see is what it seems.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Grammy-winning rapper posted a poolside bikini picture alongside the caption, "I suck the s--- out my stomach for this pic so appreciated."

While the update left her fans amazed by her built, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper immediately left the list of celebrities who keep on protecting their images amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Cardi B became transparent of what her body really looks like.

In a video posted a day later, she could be seen walking towards the camera as she exposes her abs and curves. She then turned to the side and let her tummy relax. In the end, she revealed her pouch and proved that she always has that "bloated" feature.

"Suck it in life," the caption reads after choosing to puff out her belly while walking off-screen.

Her followers were quick to applaud her for being "real" after she promoted body positivity.

One fan wrote, "LMFAO.... I cannot... me all the time."

"This is why I love you," another one replied.

Meanwhile, despite her hilarious clip, Cardi got serious and opened up what being in the house during the quarantine period did to her figure.

She recently talked about her weight gain in one of her Instagram Stories and said, "I definitely gained weight on my face, and my whole body but like on my face."

Cardi Proud of Her Body

After giving birth to her daughter Kulture, she has always been pretty open about her body and the treatments she receives to enhance it, including liposuction and a boob job.

In one of her interviews with E!, she said that that she did not like lying, so she always shares what she does with her body.

"I've always had abs," she said at the time. "I'm a very skinny person, so when they taking extra fat out and your skin is tightening more, it's like my bones are actually showing more."

Cardi also once called out those critics who kept on judging "fake" bodies. On September 8 of last year, she shared a lengthy post on Instagram and attacked those who made body-shaming remarks.

"Am I bugging ? Women talk about uplifting each other, but are we really uplifting each other?" the rapper captioned a short video.

She called out all the "natural b*tches" who left comments like "Ugh, your body's fake. Ugh, plastic this, plastic that" on her page.

"Let me tell you something. I don't like talking shit about bitches' bodies because I remember the struggle, baby. I remember when I had no motherfucking titties and I remember when I had a fun-sized ass," she went on.

