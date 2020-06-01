Jessica Simpson's SECRET To Incredible Figure, Epic Legs -- REVEALED!

Jessica Simpson is determined to bring her sexy back after welcoming her baby number three with husband and former NFL player Eric Johnson.

The '90s pop star started her weight loss journey following the birth of her daughter Birdie Mae last March 2019. Since then, she has been focusing on her wellness and was able to drop 100 pounds.

Jessica Simpson's Secret To Killer Legs!

Just recently, the "Take My Breath Away" hitmaker took to Instagram to show her jaw-dropping post-workout selfie flaunting her killer legs.

"Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I. Move move, move for your own mental health," she wrote while sporting her co-ordinated workout clothes and running shoes.

After the post went viral and as people showed their envy on Simpson's killer legs, her longtime personal trainer spilled the tea and revealed Jessica's secret to her post-baby body.

Celebrity trainer and nutritionist expert Harley Pasternak told E! News that they committed to undergo a minimal change in her lifestyle while ensuring progress in her weight loss journey.

"This particular baby no. 3 was... I think she commented to the press that she tipped the scales at 240 lbs, that's not coming from me, she mentioned that in a post. So, we had our work cut out for us and perhaps more so on this baby than the others," Pasternak explained.

He also made sure that Jessica's exercise routine is not just for a temporary solution but a life plan for a healthier lifestyle.

"It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise."

Pasternak revealed that unlike other celebrities focusing on high-intensity workouts, the 39-year-old's exercise routine involves brisk walks with at least 6,000 steps per day which gradually increases to 14,000.

"We started with doing a full-body workout, one set of each exercise, not really doing too much intensity per body part and gradually increasing the volume and intensity," the celebrity trainer explained.

Living Healthy, Eating Healthy

Aside from physical activities, the fitness guru also worked with Simpson's doctor to create a meal plan which includes lean protein and vegetables.

He also does not restrain his client from eating some sweets or pizza as long as she makes sure that it is balanced and in moderation.

The mom-of-three's nutritional diet consists of three meals a day and two snacks like "parmesan green beans and a handful of almonds."

Apart from Simpson, some of Pasternak's famous clients are the power couple Adam Levine and Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, as well as Lady Gaga, Megan Fox, Ariana Grande and Robert Downey Jr.

