John Legend NOT FRIENDS With Kanye West Anymore? The TRUTH

John Legend and Kanye West are no longer as close as they used to be. However, the former revealed a lot more about his so-called friendship with the "Jesus Is King" rapper.

They May Have Outgrown Each Other

In his most recent interview with The Sunday Times, Legend broke his silence about his rift with West. The "All Of Me" singer revealed that while he and Kanye have had their share of political disagreements, it was not exactly the reason why their friendship turned cold.

"I don't think we're less friends because of the Trump thing," Legend told the U.K. news outlet.

He emphasized that they just took on different paths over the years, which has led them to drift farther away from where they used to be.

"I just think we're doing our own thing. He's up in Wyoming. I'm here in LA. We've both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it's just part of the natural cycle of life," Legend added.

Legend did reiterate that he and West continue to have different political opinions, referencing Kanye's interview with GQ where he expressed his support for Donald Trump.

"Obviously we disagreed on the Trump thing and we still do apparently," Legend continued before emphasizing that his interactions with Kanye were all about music and other creative projects.

"But what I've always said is, we never talked about politics before. It was never a part of our interaction. Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music. He's also in a different place musically. He's doing gospel music. That's what he's focused on right now, designing his clothes, so we're in different places."

When the outlet asked if he's willing to attend one of Kanye's Sunday Service, Legend said he is open to the idea.

Kanye West Officially Named A Billionaire

Kanye West has been making headlines recently, particulalry because of his wealth.

When Forbes released its billionaires list last year, Kanye was not in it. While he protested the famous list by saying that the outlet was toying with him for his race, the business magazine responded by asking him for documentation to prove his net worth.

Finally, after months and tons of requests, the hip-hop superstar finally shared his company's financial records. His fixation for validation, as always, was present when he provided the Forbes team with an authentic look at the value of Kanye Inc.

His recent inclusion to "Forbes Billionaires List" has shown that Kanye and his Yeezy sneaker empire has finally created a brand that could challenge Nike's Air Jordan supremacy. However, West has remained vocal in saying that he remains unsatisfied with what Forbes did.

Much like his political idol Donald Trump, Kanye West boasted that he is worth $3 billion as opposed to the $1 billion Forbes claimed he is worth.

Kanye West has gone a long way from where he started. The extremely enigmatic artist, as Forbes described him, has allowed his creativity to get the best of him. Now, he is successfully running his empire with his beautiful wife and lovely family behind him all the way.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles