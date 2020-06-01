Meghan Markle Tragedy: Sussexes Already FORGOTTEN After Royal Exit!

It appears that the tables have turned for Prince William and Kate Middleton after Tatler magazine's controversial cover story concerning the Duchess of Cambridge's role in the British monarchy.

Following their successful function in carrying out the royal family's duty amid the coronavirus crisis, the couple is now facing destructive and malicious accusations being thrown by the said publication.

It was recently reported that Kensington Palace is suing Tatler over its "sexist" and "disgusting" representation of the 38-year-old royal.

On behalf of Duchess Kate, the palace has sent legal letters to the fashion and lifestyle magazine, advising it to have the article titled "Catherine the Great" taken down from its site, according to Mail on Sunday.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle "Almost Forgotten"

With that, one TV presenter pointed out that Prince William and Duchess Kate's controversy is eclipsing the Sussexes, who were "almost forgotten" by the British public following their decision to exit the firm and seek independence outside the monarchy.

"The Cambridge's shouldn't worry. Everyone's loved them in lockdown, with their cheery Zoom bingo calling and their charming children sweetly clapping for carers. The Sussexes are almost forgotten, but Will and Kate have had a good war," host Judy Finnigan wrote in her Daily Express column.

While the Cambridges are planning to take legal actions against Tatler, Prince Harry, Meghan and their 1-year-old son Archie are isolating in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by media mogul and Madea creator Tyler Perry.

Tatler's "Catherine the Great" Cover Story

On the other hand, a source of the Daily Mail cited that Tatler's story was "full of lies" and a total wreck in Kate's image as a royal.

"That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It's disgusting. It's sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst. The piece is full of lies. There is no truth to their claim that the Duchess feels overwhelmed with work, nor that the Duke is obsessed with Carole Middleton. It's preposterous and downright wrong," the source said.

To recall, the royal mom was featured for the cover story of Tatler for their July/August issue; however, it gained backlash from the Kensington Palace after they accused Duchess Kate of feeling "exhausted and trapped" by the workload left by the Sussexes.

Apart from her alleged increased royal duties, an anonymous source told Tatler writer Anna Pasternak about the "row" between the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex during Meghan's royal wedding in 2018.

The incident reportedly happened before the nuptials, during which Kate and Meghan argued whether the young bridesmaids should wear tights on the big day.

The bridesmaids include Prince William and Kate's only daughter Princess Charlotte, as well as the Duke of Sussex's goddaughters Zalie Warren and Florence van Cutsem and Meghan's goddaughters Remi and Rylan Litt.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles