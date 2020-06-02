'The Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Gives Sneak Peek Of Life In Quarantine

The "most beautiful girl in the world" has given her 3.6 million followers on social media a sneak peek of how she spends her days in lockdown.

It looks like teenager Thylane Blondeau is just like everyone else who is stuck at home: she wants to make it productive.

Making Beautiful Things During This Pandemic

Thylane Blondeau is currently in isolation in her apartment in Paris amidst the coronavirus pandemic. She shared in her Instagram account the details of how she has survived quarantine in style.

The 19-year-old posted several photos of her little home in the city of love that features a large terrace at the rooftop. Its overall interior design takes on the minimalistic perspective with skull ornaments taking all the attention. Several pieces of artwork can also be seen displayed in her lovely home.

The model, who started her career at a very young age, also showed off images of her applying face masks in the bathroom to help maintain her young, beautiful-glowing skin.

She's trying to recreate the spa-experience at the comforts of her own home.

In one of her posts, she can be seen sitting by the window sill. In the caption, she gave everyone an idea of what she was up to.

"Checking that everyone is wearing their mask outside," Blondeau wrote.

In the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, everyone has been tasked to wear a protective mask whenever they decide to go out. This is to help minimize the chances of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Blondeau was only 6 years old when her now-iconic photo earned her the title of the "Most Beautiful Girl In The World" by the world press.

Though living the privileged life is not new to her being the daughter of French Soccer star Patrick Blondeau and Veronika Loubry, a former television news presenter, Thylane has tried to live as simply as she could.

While everyone is threatened by this pandemic, the "most beautiful girl in the world" is living quietly in her little home in Paris, waiting for the world to go back to how it was.

Growing In Fame For Years

Thylane Blondeau got her first big break in fashion when she was only four. She walked the runway for a French Couture designer by the name Jean-Paul Gaultier.

At the age of 10, her photo featured in Vogue Paris Supplement, Vogue Enfants, started a controversy as she was wearing a gold dress, makeup, and high heels. Critics began to question her mother for allowing her to dress up like that.

However, her mother Loubry brushed off the issue and simply said, "I understand that this could seem shocking. I admit I myself was shocked during the photo shoot. But let me be precise - the only thing that shocked me is that the necklace she wore was worth €3 million!"

Blondeau's career went to take on newer, bigger heights. She debuted her acting career at 13, appearing in "Belle & Sebastian: The Adventure Continues."

From being the famous child model that she was, it was in the 2017 Milan Fashion Week when she finally walked the runway as an adult model for Dolce and Gabbana. From then, Blondeau became a brand ambassador for L'Oreal. Her beautiful face also launched the perfume collection of French designer Lolita Lempicka.

From being a ramp model to a brand ambassador, indeed, Blondeau has gone a long way. Today, she manages her own clothing line Heaven May.

Slowly, the world's most beautiful girl is trying to make a name for herself. This time, it's not just her pretty face she's showing off.

