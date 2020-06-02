Sussex Suffering: Prince Harry NOT Built For Los Angeles, In Huge Trouble

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are certainly taking advantage of the lockdown together with their son Archie on the sunny side of California. Nonetheless, it might not be the life that the Duke of Sussex wanted.

The trio has just celebrated their family's milestones, including baby Archie's first birthday and the couple's second wedding anniversary in the Beverly Hills mansion owned by entertainment mogul and Madea creator Tyler Perry.

Following their bombshell announcement of stepping down as senior members of the royal family, it was reported that the couple is using their celebrity connection to settle in the U.S.

Apart from Perry, some of their famous friends include the famous talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey, who even stated that she supports the Sussexes "1,000 percent" following the Megxit.

However, one journalist cited that Prince Harry is currently "struggling" with their current set-up after being "stripped of his support network" in Los Angeles.

In a Forbes article written by journalist Guy Martin, he mentioned that the 35-year-old Duke's charity projects won't be enough to support her wife and their 1-year-old son.

"The problem for him in Los Angeles is that neither philanthropy of the sort that the British royal family practices, nor his distinctive royal pedigree, are necessarily the designated fuel for the kind or the size of the operation that he's got going, namely, his wife, their son, and their massive domestic needs, chief among them, the need for privacy and security," martin wrote.

Martin also pointed out that since L.A is Meghan's territory, Prince Harry might have a hard time coping with his new lifestyle given that all his life, he was living and having the privileges of the royal family.

"Los Angeles is Meghan Markle's old home town, which is to say, she will have to spin less hard to find a more willing network of fulfillment, and some of that may stand a chance of being a good or even a very good thing. But Harry, largely by his own hand or at his own impulse, has been fully stripped of his network of support."

After living in the multi-million hilltop property for quite some time, it has been recently reported that the couple is concerned about their family's security. Apparently, drones have been spotted flying near their L.A home.

Moving with more royal family news, Sunday Mirror revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sought the services of exclusive A-list security firm owned by Gavin de Becker -- the former security chief of President Ronald Reagan.

A source told the news outlet that the former royals were in "full confidence in de Becker's firm."

Dubbed as "the secret service for famous people," Prince Harry and Meghan are cashing in for a whopping £7,000 per day for security protection.

Some of de Becker's high-profile clients include Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Jennifer Lawrence, Queen of Pop Madonna, Barbra Streisand, and Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles