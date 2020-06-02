Prince William Heartbreak: Prince Harry Selfish for Doing This After Their Feud Ended?

Big Royal News: Prince William is hurt. William and his wife, Kate Middleton could not imagine how Prince Harry would do this and break their hearts.

Prince Harry, 35, reportedly cut ties further with his sister-in-law, Kate and brother, Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly shocked to have found out that she and Prince Harry are no longer working on the same charity project.

This week, it was revealed that the Endeavor Fund charity was merged with Prince Harry's multi-sport event, the Invictus Games. In the past, this charity was held under The Royal Foundation, something that Kate and Prince William presently run.

On its official Twitter account, @WeAreInvictus wrote, "The Invictus Games Foundation is delighted to announce that the Endeavour Fund has been transferred across from The Royal Foundation and into the work of the Invictus Games Foundation."

Invictus further added that the Endeavor Fund would continue to give support to the ambitions of those who are hurt and sick service personnel and veterans. This move, however, entails it to expand its activities beyond the UK and reach the international Invictus community.

Critics, however, claimed that this move was only made in favor of Prince Harry. This strategy would allow him to continue selfishly working on two charities, even if it was his decision to step down as a senior royal member.

One can point out the fact that the Endeavour Fund was the Duke of Sussex's baby, after all. Prince Harry was the one who first established it in 2012. At the time, he was still a patron of the Royal Foundation besides Kate Middleton and Prince William.

This move means cutting ties with his brother and sister-in-law.

Invictus Games naturally can see the benefits of this transfer more than the negative. According to its website, the transfer is an "exciting opportunity" not just for Invictus, but also for the Endeavour Fund, since they will be tapping into an international pool of beneficiaries.

The CEO of the Invictus Games, Dominic Reid, even stepped up to explain the decision. He said that together, Endeavour Fund and Invictus Games could achieve a great impact on the recovery and rehabilitation of men around the world who had been hurt or had fallen sick after their service.

While the Royal Foundation itself did not speak out against or for the transfer, it can be recalled that it had always strived to be a "catalyst for long-term impact" and probably would not be against this innovative move. Prince William and Kate Middleton are merely reportedly hurt, that's all.

They could even believe that this is another negative consequence of the Megxit. It has been reported that Prince William was one of the first to have reached out to Prince Harry, probably to get to the bottom when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would leave their royal lives and pursue financial independence in America of the issues leading to this decision.

Before announcing this big Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the controversial couple participated in a documentary where they revealed their struggles with their royal lives.

The announcement of Megxit could have prompted Prince Wiliam to reach out since he did not react much to the documentary. It was notable how Prince William stayed silent even if Prince Harry said he and his brother were already in very different paths in the documentary but Megxit could have triggered him into action.

READ MORE: Prince Charles Heartbreak: He and Camilla are Tired of All These!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles