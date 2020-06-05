Kate Middleton’s Mother Imitating Princess Diana, Prince Charles Annoyed!

Kate Middleton has been with the royal family for almost a decade now following her marriage with Prince William in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Throughout the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has "matured enchantingly" and grew from being the shadow of her husband to one of the faces of the monarchy with her charitable engagements and patronages.

The future Queen consort is being viewed as a royal with a "strong sense of duty" and commitment to her role in the British monarchy.

"She has a strong sense of duty and is deeply committed to the charitable causes she espouses, especially those involving children and mental health charities," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk.

From her accomplishments in The Firm, there is no doubt that Kate's mom, Carole, had shaped her to be the woman that she is today.

Although the Middletons had no ties to aristocracy, Carole is seen as a "very strong woman" and the "stabilizing and supportive force" for Prince William and Duchess Kate -- most especially after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited the royal family to live independently outside the monarchy.

"Now that Harry and Meghan have in effect left the Royal Family, there is a lot more pressure on William and Kate. Carole is very much a power behind the throne and her influence is immense," a source revealed to The Sun.

Carole Middleton "Diana-Type" Mom To Prince William?

In addition, sources also mentioned how the Duke of Cambridge sees his mother-in-law as a maternal figure and was a "Diana-type" mom to the future king.

"William's-in-laws have become like second parents and Carole is almost a Diana-type mum," the source said, per Express.

Prince William was only 15-year-old while Prince Harry was 12 when Princess Diana died in a tragic accident in Paris in 1997.

Moreover, the source also pointed out that the royal couple has made "quite a few visits to see the Middletons in Berkshire" while "Carole has spent a lot of time at Anmer Hall with the couple".

Battle Royal Between Prince Charles And The Middletons

With Carole's closess to Prince William and the Cambridges though, Prince Charles felt that he was "rather left out" and was "upset" for spending a very "little time" with his three grandchildren -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In more royal family news, experts also claimed there is an alleged "battle royal" between Prince Charles and the Middletons.

"Charles feels very much that the Middletons get more than their fair share of time with George and Charlotte. In comparison, he sees them very little and he bears a bit of a grudge about that," royal expert Katie Nicholl shared with Express.

For what it's worth, a source revealed to Vanity Fair in 2018 that the Middleton matriarch was a little upset with the speculations that she "elbowed Prince Charles" when it comes to spending time with their grandchildren.

The source also added that Carole had no intentions to hurt anyone, especially the future king.

