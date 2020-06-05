Meghan Markle Secret: Sussexes Planning BIG Move To Support Black Lives Matter Movement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living a low-key life in the U.S. for a few months now after officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The couple, alongside their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, sought their independence outside the British monarchy and relocated to a hilltop Beverly Hills mansion owned by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been doing charity works even post-royal life, including volunteering for Los Angeles based non-profit organization Project Angel Food where the duo delivered food meals to those who were vulnerable and affected by the ongoing health crisis.

In addition, Duchess Meghan has been "in touch" with her royal patronage Mayhew that has been struggling financially to supply animal needs and food to be able to continue the charity's operation.

Sussexes Getting Involved With Black Lives Matter Movement

Aside from the said organization, the former royals have been secretly getting involved with the Black Lives Matter movement -- an international human rights campaign which aims to protect the African-American community against violence and systematic racism towards black people.

According to Harper's Bazaar's royal editor Omid Scobie, the Sussexes are "quietly having meetings behind the scenes with people on all levels to make sure they are educated and connected to the issues of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement."

To keep abreast of the ongoing issue, the two are reportedly having talks with community leaders at the onset of the controversy.

"Harry and Meghan have been having private conversations with community leaders and people at every level, as well as friends and family, about this issue since the start of recent events," a source told the outlet. "By speaking to as many people and organizations as possible, it has been a way for them to feel connected to everything that's going on and learn more about the issues surrounding it."

Meghan Markle Delivers Powerful Speech

In more related Meghan Markle news, just recently, the 38-year-old Duchess broke her silence and delivered a powerful speech to the graduates of her alma mater, Immaculate Heart, in Los Angeles. In her message, she spoke of the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers.

The former "Suits" actress encouraged the youth to get educated and involved in the movement by exercising their right to vote and make a difference.

Duchess Meghan described the incident as "absolutely devastating" and urged the public to speak up about their own experiences.

"I realized-the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing. Because George Floyd's life mattered, and Breonna Taylor's life mattered, and Philando Castile's life mattered, and Tamir Rice's life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we don't know. Stephon Clark. His life mattered," Meghan emotionally said.

At the beginning of her speech, the mother-of-one confessed that she felt nervous but has managed to come up with a compelling message for the youth.

