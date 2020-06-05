Kim Kardashian Heartbreak: Star Will Do THIS Because She's Desperate To Solve Marriage

KKW Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West is reportedly considering moving out of the house she shares with her husband, Kanye West.

The reason for this is that the 39-year-old reality star thinks it's the only way to save her marriage to her husband of six years.

A source claimed that Kim Kardashian is searching for a separate home in a last-ditch effort to work things out between them.

Speaking to British tabloid The Sun, "Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together, but she doesn't want a divorce."

"The last thing she wants is a divorce - especially because the public backlash after her second divorce was unbearable."

However, the source said that it would not be permanent, but just until the lockdown is lifted.

Apparently, the mother-of-four considers her marriage to the "All of the Lights" rapper and their family "a huge success."

The source further claims that Kim Kardashian thinks of herself and her rapper husband as a "power couple."

Early this week, reports have also surfaced about Kim and Kanye West's relationship.

Another tipster told Us Weekly that the couple is experiencing a difficult time and is on opposite sides doing their own thing.

"They are on different pages," sometimes, and as a result of their schedules, Kim and Kanye work during opposite hours of the day.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star gets up early, while the "Jesus Is King" hitmaker is up late.

The tipster continued, "Kim is working nonstop and doing her thing," but unfortunately, her husband is having a harder time because "he doesn't have a regimented routine like Kim."

Another insider spoke to The Sun to say that the couple has been arguing nonstop and are at each other's throats during this pandemic.

Allegedly, Kim is angry and frustrated with Kanye because he isn't doing anything to help the family and not being a responsible father.

The couple shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Even though they are said to be well-behaved, their children have been taking a toll on their mom over the lockdown period.

Because of the social distancing measures, the reality star has been unable to hire anyone to help her look over the children. For the first time in her life, Kim Kardashian is taking full responsibility for the four kids.

"She is trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments, and it's hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can."

The insider further claimed that they have been staying at opposite ends of their mansion to keep things civil.

In a report by World News Daily, friends of Kim and Kanye already know they are sleeping in separate bedrooms.

"They never plan on confirming their sleeping arrangements with the KUWTK bosses or with the press."

Kim Kardashian is reportedly feeling "trapped" and "unhappy" in her marriage, especially when Kanye West had a mental breakdown in 2016.

With so many issues in their marriage, it won't be surprising if the two will make a separate announcement to say that they have decided to go their separate ways.

