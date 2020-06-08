Dwayne Johnson For President? The Rock Beats Donald Trump, Netizens Say

Netizens are now eyeing for Dwayne Johnson to be the next president after he reportedly "beat" President Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, Johnson used his platform to call out the "leader" without mentioning President Trump's name and delivered his message about George Floyd's death.

In his eight-minute video, he highlighted the protests that started after the African American Minnesota resident died due to police brutality. The Rock also wondered where the country's leader is when the whole country is already screaming and pleading to be heard.

The 48-year-old actor said, "Where are you?" multiple times in the clip to catch President Trump's attention.

"At this time when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out just wanting to be heard," The Rock exclaimed. "Begging and pleading and praying for change. Where are you?"

Johnson expressed how the leader should extend his hand to the country to stand with them amid the disarray that is happening following Floyd's death.

The "Fast & Furious" star then seconded that all lives truly matter, but he pointed out that the black community needs more attention now so everyone should join the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Furthermore, he admitted that he is not a politician, but he is a "man and a father who cares deeply about my family, about my children, and the world that they will live in."

Because of his almost presidential speech, his 186 million Instagram followers were left impressed, and most of them even suggested that he would make a great president because of the way he cares and fights for the people.

Most commenters include "The Rock For President!" on their replies, and everyone else even assured that they would vote for him.

"He would win if he joined the race right now he's literally the people's champ," one netizen wrote.

Another one said, "I'm so happy to see from the bottom of my heart that you have stepped up to the plate and taken charge. You are that leader you speak of. Inspire us, give us hope and purpose and help us find the voice of our nation."

The Rock Wants To Be President?

In an interview with IndieWire, Johnson clarified that he has no plans to join the 2020 Presidential Race, but he also said that he is not closing his doors to run one day.

"I'm not ruling it out," Johnson said. "I'm not ruling out the idea if I could make a bigger impact somehow, or potentially surround myself with good people."

In fact, after his heartwarming speech, he became the third most backed-up person for the 2020 Presidential election.

Per Oddschecker, The Rock received 3.34 percent of all bets, which means he has a 0.2 percent chance to win the 2020 Election. Meanwhile, President Trump and Biden Joe Biden remain at first and second with 51 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

