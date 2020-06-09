﻿Barack Obama Delivers MASSIVE Wake-Up Call Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Racism

Barack Obama inspired the youth once again after he shared some words of wisdom amid the challenging times that the world is facing right now.

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests against racial injustice, Obama delivered a speech in YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" virtual ceremony. In the virtual event, he shared an inspiring message to the youth.

The former U.S. president and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, joined the star-studded lineup and uplifted the new graduates.

"Graduation is a big achievement under any circumstances, yours comes as the world is turned upside down by a pandemic and by a country that has been swept up by protests. I can barely imagine how head-spinning these last few months have been for you. None of this is how any of you imagined finishing your final spring at school," Obama said in his speech.

Despite the uncertain times that people are facing right now, the former president reminded the graduates that the pandemic has somehow brought a positive impact, as it highlighted America's ongoing issues -- from healthcare to the dysfunction that beset the U.S. political system.

He then referred to the protests after George Floyd's death as something that was fueled from "decades worth of anguish, frustration, over unequal treatment and a failure to perform police practices."

Despite such scary events, Obama urged everyone not to overlook the wake-up call since it is an incredible opportunity for them.

"The point is, don't let the lack of a big crowded ceremony take anything away from what your graduation signifies. Go ahead and bask in the glory of your achievement," Barack Obama continued.

Obama Supports "YOUR Lives Matter"

Though he supports the "Black Lives Matter" movement, he also told the young people that "your lives matter."

Last Wednesday, America's first black president also spoke at "Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence" -- an event arranged by the "My Brother's Keeper" alliance, a program of the Obama Foundation.

It was considered as Obama's first appearance ever since Floyd was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, who kneeled on the victim's neck. It ignited several ongoing protests across the country.

"I want you to know that you matter, I want you to know that your lives matter, that your dreams matter, and when I go home and I look at the faces of my daughters, Sasha and Malia, and I look at my nephews and nieces, I see limitless potential that deserves to flourish and thrive," Obama said.

Aside from acknowledging all the lives of the members of the African-American community, he also paid tribute to police officers who still showed solidarity with protesters and respected their feelings despite the ongoing dispute.

However, he also advised police reforms, including a ban on shooting at moving vehicles and some forms of restraint used by authorities.

"Chokeholds and strangleholds, that's not what we do," Obama said. "I'm urging every mayor in this country to review your use-of-force policies with members of your community and to commit to reforms."

