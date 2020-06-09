Adorable Royals! Prince George, Princess Charlotte Honor Prince Harry, Meghan Markle In MOST AWESOME Way!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte honor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to mark the end of Volunteer's Week. The two young royals were joined by their father, Prince William, as they participate in one of their family's charity works.

Teaching Them Volunteer Work While Young

On Friday, an adorable photo of Prince William and his two older children was posted on the Kensington Palace official Instagram account to mark the end of the Volunteer's Week. The image showed the trio doing their own share of volunteer work.

In the caption, Kensington Palace revealed what the family has been doing to help the older residents living in the area near their country home.

"As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort," the caption read.

The father of three can be seen holding an umbrella to protect his children from the rain. The two young royals were there to help their father deliver food to the vulnerable members of the community in Norfolk. The family of Prince William and Kate are currently in isolation in Anmer Hall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This was not the first time that Prince William volunteered to help amid this health crisis. In April, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family worked to prepare food packs and deliver parcels to the pensioners in their Sandringham Estate.

The Most Iconic Photo Of All Time

The photograph of Prince William with his two children is likened to the photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during one of their last royal engagements in March. It was also raining when the royal couple was headed to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in London.

In the photo, Harry can be seen holding up the umbrella for himself and his wife, Meghan Markle. The two were smiling as they headed to the function.

This photo of theirs quickly made it to the headlines of various news outlet. The photographer, Samir Hussein, described it as the "most iconic photo" of the royal couple.

"'I've photographed the royals for more than 12 years, but this photo really resonates. I've taken many photos I'm really proud of, but in terms of the huge interest in the subjects and the response I've had, this is probably the most iconic photo I've taken," Hussein told GQ.

Prince Harry and Meghan may have relocated to Los Angeles, but their volunteer work continues. The couple has recently been photographed while out and about in their neighborhood in California. They delivered food packs to the most vulnerable members of the community through Project Angel Food.

Volunteer work has indeed changed the lives of many during this pandemic. The celebration of Volunteer's Week is a reminder that everyone can do their own share to help the community despite the global health crisis.

The royals, whether they are in the U.K. or in the U.S., continue to inspire every one of the works that they do, each one hoping to make a difference.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles