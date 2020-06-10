Vanessa Bryant Gets AWESOME Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant Tattoo! [VIDEO]

Vanessa Bryant is honoring her late daughter, Gianna, with an awesome tattoo.

On Wednesday, the wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant posted an Instagram video showing that she is getting a tattoo to remember her lovely daughter.

In the said video, Vanessa mentioned the tattoo artist and noted she had help in "transferring" Gigi's message for her. While it is unknown what the message was, it is certainly an incredible thing to see the Bryant matriarch staying strong and remembering her daughter in her own little way.

Vanessa, apparently, also got a Kobe tattoo on her neck.

Vanessa Bryant got Gigi's message tattooed on her wrist. ️ pic.twitter.com/4CLJYpfcnI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 11, 2020

Gianna Bryant, along with his dad Kobe, perished in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last January 26. They were with seven others, as they were heading to a basketball game in Kobe's Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

Unfortunately, no one survived in the tragic crash.

It has certainly been tough for Vanessa Bryant, given she had to deal with the tragedy without her strongest pillar of support in Kobe. However, it is clear she is doing her best to move on and move forward in her life -- for her remaining three kids.

Currently, Vanessa is in the midst of a legal battle after she filed a wrongful death lawsuit over Kobe and Gigi's death. She is suing the pilot's estate, as well as Island Express Helicopters, the company that operated the helicopter.

