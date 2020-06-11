THIS Kardashian Jenner Member Is Planning a Massive $2 Million Budget Wedding

There's going to be a reported Kardashian Jenner wedding this year, and this time, it won't exceed a lavish budget of more than $2 million.

The Kardashian Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, is allegedly planning to marry her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and the momager is excited to spend millions on her big day.

In a report by NW last year, Kris Jenner attended the 2019 Met Gala with an engagement ring on her finger, which sparked rumors that she was already engaged to be married to Corey.

According to the outlet, Kris was willing to spend $1 million to get the TV wedding of her dreams. However, it didn't happen.

In a more recent report by OK Magazine and the National Enquirer said that Kris and Corey's wedding budget around it is at least $2 million.

An unnamed tipster told The National Enquirer, "Kris has always considered herself a star and plans to surround herself with them on her special day."

Another source told OK Magazine that there will be a lot of "famous names" in attendance of the Jenner-Gamble wedding.

The current net worth of Kris Jenner is $91 million thanks to earnings from her company, advertisements, and commissions from her daughters' revenue.

Her boyfriend, on the other hand, has a net worth of $2.5 million. Before becoming famous in the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the past job of Corey Gamble is as a talent manager and even became a road manager with Justin Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun.

If Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner were to wed, it might seem like that Kris will be shouldering all of the costs, considering Corey's net worth.

However, it looks like there will be no wedding soon, as Gossip Cop determined that Kris and Corey's imminent marriage stories are false.

Kardashian Jenner daughters' reaction to their Kris Jenner's boyfriend

Kris Jenner, whose current age is 64, and her 39-year-old boyfriend Corey Gamble are confident with their love for each other, but the mother's daughters are not happy with the 20-year age gap.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner said their age difference is "creepy," and Kris is said to be pissed off with her daughter's reaction to her dating life.

People Magazine reported at that time that Kris allegedly said, "It's so annoying that my own family is so judgmental because all I really want to do is live my life."

"I can't do anything without getting criticized. It's like you're a bunch of haters."

When Kris wants to open up about her love life to someone, the matriarch reportedly goes to her best friend Faye and tell her things, instead of telling her girls.

When it comes to Corey Gamble, Kris has nothing but good things to say about him.

"Corey is so easy and, at the same time, so smart and intelligent. He's always one step ahead of me, and he loves the kids."

When Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble started dating

In November 2014, the two publicly dated just after Kris finalized her divorce with Caitlyn Jenner.

The two met in Spain at a designer friend's party.

Since then, they have been on-again and off-again, but as of writing, they are very happy and in love.

