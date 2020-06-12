Kobe Bryant's 4-Word Message To Klay Thompson -- REVEALED!

Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson took to Instagram on Friday to show the "greatest gift" he has ever received from no other than the late Kobe Bryant.

On his Instagram story, Thompson posted a snap of "The Mamba Mentality" book he received from the Los Angeles Lakers great. On the said book, Kobe also left a message for Thompson, which is rather short but powerful.

Written on the first page were the words "To Klay, Rings, Rings, Rings, Rings..."

While the message is simple enough, it certainly reflects the "Mamba Mentality" that Kobe lived up to when he was still in the NBA and even after he retired.

It's also a perfect time for Klay to remember the message Kobe sent him, especially since the Warriors will be entering an offseason when they will look to regroup and re-establish their dynasty that many people believe has ended.

The Dubs are not one of the 22 teams invited to be part of the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, as they had the worst record in the league during the 2019-20 campaign before it was suspended due to COVID-19. However, the future still looks bright for the team with a healthy Thompson, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins leading the way.

Kobe Bryant may no longer be with us today, but his legacy certainly lives on. Klay Thompson is proof of that.

Now, it's up to Klay and the Warriors to honor Kobe's legacy and win rings, rings, rings and more rings!

